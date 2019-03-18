Gujarat Police arrest and charge 8 more people under IPC 188 for playing PUBG Mobile

Last week, the state police of Gujarat imposed a ban on the PUBG Mobile following reports that the game has a negative impact on children and adolescents. This was followed by arrests of people who were found in contempt of the ban. The game was banned by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 who released a notification that reads, “It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behavior, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game/MOMO challenge.”

According to the last report, 12 cases were registered against people playing the game despite the ban among which 10 people were arrested. Three young men were arrested by the Rajkot Special Operations Group recently near the Rajkot Special Operations Group recently. Speaking on this SOG police inspector Rohit Raval said, “Our team caught these youths red-handed. They were taken into custody after they were found playing the PUBG game. We have registered two cases against them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification issued by Police Commissioner and under Section 35 of the Rajkot police arrests 10 for playing PUBG despite ban Gujarat Police Act.”

According to fresh reports, eight more people have been arrested by the police, and seven of them were college students. This along with the numbers of the arrests made last week brings it to 18, and the felons have been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 188. PUBG Mobile team has released a statement on the issue and has said that it will be working with the government to resolve this issue.