Gurgaon-based man posts PUBG Mobile themed advertisement for flatmate

Gurgaon-based man posts PUBG Mobile themed advertisement

From restaurants to PUBG themed weddings we have seen it all. And now we come to see something that is definitely a surprise, a Gurgaon based man has posted an image looking for a new flatmate on a Facebook page called Flat and Flatmates.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 2:39 PM IST
This comes after a teenage woman in Gujarat recently wanted a divorce from her husband because she wanted to prioritize her game time over her husband and child. She happened to call the Abhayam 181 helpline seeking a divorce from her husband on the mentioned grounds. Besides this the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) heads have banned PUBG as well from the the smartphones of its jawans. The report from a senior CRPF officer who is posted in the paramilitary force's Delhi headquarters mentioned that the game is apparently addicting and has affected the jawan's operational capabilities.

This comes after a teenage woman in Gujarat recently wanted a divorce from her husband because she wanted to prioritize her game time over her husband and child. She happened to call the Abhayam 181 helpline seeking a divorce from her husband on the mentioned grounds. Besides this the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) heads have banned PUBG as well from the the smartphones of its jawans. The report from a senior CRPF officer who is posted in the paramilitary force’s Delhi headquarters mentioned that the game is apparently addicting and has affected the jawan’s operational capabilities.

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: A comparison of the two battle royale games

Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: A comparison of the two battle royale games

“Many of them have stopped socializing with their fellow jawans. It has also led to sleep deprivation because of reduced physical activity. It has been reportedly learned that CRPF troops, young personnel are addicted to PUBG. It’s getting these men addicted to it and getting them engaged to a great extent which is affecting their ops performance, aggressive and attitudinal issues,” said the office about the May 6 order that was issued by the Bihar unit.

WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The circular that was sent to all CRPF formations and the force’s anti-insurgency CoBRA unit, News18 reports. The circular further adds, “All deputy inspectors-general (DIGs) to ensure and instruct all unit/company personnel under your command to get it deleted/deactivated such apps from their mobile phones. All company commanders will ensure that this app is deleted in all phones and random check of phones should be done.”

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 2:39 PM IST

