Hackers used PUBG to communicate for a $2.4 million heist

There have been reports of how Fortnite was being used by money launderers to change cash from black to white. And now according to a new report a group of hackers have used PUBG as a tool for communication in a heist they conducted where they stole $2.4 million in total. Local authorities have detained the culprits and have recovered 54,000 lira in cash and 1.3 million lira worth of cryptocurrency stolen from a domestic cryptocurrency company.

Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ether which can be held in bulk and worth millions are prime targets for hackers. And in this case the detained hackers stole large amounts of Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP. The criminals numbered 24 and were detained after a search for them that spanned over the whole country across eight provinces in Turkey. Istanbul Cybercrime Branch Office has confirmed that the cryptocurrency firm had its wallets compromised which has 13 million lira which is worth $2.47 million exposed. The security forces held a joint operation across the provinces of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Afyonkarahisar, Bursa, Edirne, Bolu and Antalya to catch the culprits.

Previously, a security research firm found that Epic Games’s Fortnite was being used as a mode to enable the transaction of stolen or ‘dirty’ money. Security company Sixgill found in its investigations that criminals have been using stolen credit cards to buy V-bucks, Fortnite‘s in-game currency, and selling those off at a discounted rate on the Dark Web, turning the money ‘clean’ in the process. While most of these transactions take place on the dark web, there is evidence that these are being sold on the open web as well.