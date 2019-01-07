Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve

Half-Life 2 is probably one of the biggest fan favorite games that has been produced by Valve, and its co-writer Eric Wolpaw seems to have returned to the company again. Half-Life was was released back in the 90s, and Counter Strike which is one of the the most popular multiplayer games ever was a mod of this game. Though there was a second iteration to the Half-Life series, a third one never became a reality. There have been numerous rumors throughout the years about a new Half-Life game but none of those has seen fruition.

And now Vavle CEO Gabe Newall has seen Eric Wolpaw return to Valve, and working on new projects again. Wolpaw had left Valve in February 2017, and was accompanied by quite a few other writers including Marc Laidlaw and Jay Pinkerton. Among these Pinkerton also returned to Valve last year around July. The news about Wolpaw returning reached social media in the form of an email that Newall apparently sent. It also appears that Wolpaw has already joined Valve back around the last quarter of 2018 since his name appears in the credits of Valve card game Artifact.

Though there is no word from any official or unofficial sources on what project Wolpaw and Pinkerton might be working on at present, but there have been rumors about a Half-Life VR edition hence we can assume they might have something to do with that. Newall did promise that Artifact will be the first of many new games that Valve is working on, so fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed.