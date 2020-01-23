Half -Life series available for free on Steam

Anticipating the release of the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx, Valve has made the two Half-Life games free on Steam. Valve surprised people last year with its announcement that it is going to launch a new Half-Life game called Half-Life: Alyx. And now the first look of the game is out showing protagonists can jump on to their VR systems to don the mantle of Alyx Vance. The game looks stunning to say the least, and definitely worth the flagship VR game tag from Valve. The two previous games are now free on Steam for the next two months.

The game is apparently set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Alyx Vance and her father Eli are apparently mounting a secret resistance to the brutal alien race known as The Combine who are occupation of Earth. Players will be using the ‘Gravity Gloves’ while controlling Alyx. The game looks more detailed than any VR game we have seen up until now. The game will require VR headsets and will not be available on other medium. Players will be able to use any SteamVR compatible system to play the game and that includes the Vive VR, Oculus, Valve’s own Index VR or a Windows Mixed Reality headset.

The game has surprisingly low graphics requirements, which include a Windows 10 PC with a Core i5-7500 or Ryzen 5 1600 or better, with a GTX 1060 or RX 580 graphics card or better. It will require at least 12GB RAM. The game is already available for pre-purchase at a price of Rs 1,169 until March 30, 2020. After which it will be Rs 1,299.

The new game is set to be a flagship VR game, which will be comparable to other full sized games. Though there is no more news about it at the moment. It seems we will be in for more on Thursday. The new Alyx refers to the protagonist Gordon Freeman’s closest ally Alyx Vance. For reference, Half-life 2 released back in 2007, which ended in a massive emotional cliffhanger. The Half-Life games were some of the most critically acclaimed and yet Valve did not seem to be interested in finishing the trilogy all these years.

This game will definitely play a part to promote the Valve Index VR headset. The headset was launched earlier this year and has been reviewed to be among the best created yet. Valve had promised three full length VR games earlier and it seems Half-Life: Alyx is the first in the lineup. This could be Valve effort to push into the VR region of gaming. If any segment in gaming needs a bit of push right now, it is VR.

Valve has honestly had issues moving beyond the number 2 when it comes to gaming. And it shows in its trend of releasing games which include Team Fortress 2, Portal 2, Left 4 Dead 2, and Dota 2. It seems they are finally breaking the jinx.