comscore Half-Life series available for free on Steam | BGR India
News

Half-Life series available for free on Steam

Gaming

Valve surprised people last year with its announcement that it is going to launch a new Half-Life game called Half-Life: Alyx.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 11:45 AM IST
Half life series free

Anticipating the release of the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx, Valve has made the two Half-Life games free on Steam. Valve surprised people last year with its announcement that it is going to launch a new Half-Life game called Half-Life: Alyx. And now the first look of the game is out showing protagonists can jump on to their VR systems to don the mantle of Alyx Vance. The game looks stunning to say the least, and definitely worth the flagship VR game tag from Valve. The two previous games are now free on Steam for the next two months.

Related Stories


The game is apparently set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2Alyx Vance and her father Eli are apparently mounting a secret resistance to the brutal alien race known as The Combine who are occupation of Earth. Players will be using the ‘Gravity Gloves’ while controlling Alyx. The game looks more detailed than any VR game we have seen up until now. The game will require VR headsets and will not be available on other medium. Players will be able to use any SteamVR compatible system to play the game and that includes the Vive VR, Oculus, Valve’s own Index VR or a Windows Mixed Reality headset.

The game has surprisingly low graphics requirements, which include a Windows 10 PC with a Core i5-7500 or Ryzen 5 1600 or better, with a GTX 1060 or RX 580 graphics card or better. It will require at least 12GB RAM. The game is already available for pre-purchase at a price of Rs 1,169 until March 30, 2020. After which it will be Rs 1,299.

The new game is set to be a flagship VR game, which will be comparable to other full sized games. Though there is no more news about it at the moment. It seems we will be in for more on Thursday. The new Alyx refers to the protagonist Gordon Freeman’s closest ally Alyx Vance. For reference, Half-life 2 released back in 2007, which ended in a massive emotional cliffhanger. The Half-Life games were some of the most critically acclaimed and yet Valve did not seem to be interested in finishing the trilogy all these years.

Half-Life: Alyx first look out, releasing in March 2020

Also Read

Half-Life: Alyx first look out, releasing in March 2020

This game will definitely play a part to promote the Valve Index VR headset. The headset was launched earlier this year and has been reviewed to be among the best created yet. Valve had promised three full length VR games earlier and it seems Half-Life: Alyx is the first in the lineup. This could be Valve effort to push into the VR region of gaming. If any segment in gaming needs a bit of push right now, it is VR.

Valve has honestly had issues moving beyond the number 2 when it comes to gaming. And it shows in its trend of releasing games which include Team Fortress 2Portal 2, Left 4 Dead 2, and Dota 2. It seems they are finally breaking the jinx.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 23, 2020 11:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature
News
WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

Swiggy admits difference between online food, restaurant rates

News

Swiggy admits difference between online food, restaurant rates

Half -Life series available for free on Steam

Gaming

Half -Life series available for free on Steam

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

Swiggy admits difference between online food, restaurant rates

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Half -Life series available for free on Steam

Gaming

Half -Life series available for free on Steam
Google's Chrome OS to get official Steam support soon

Gaming

Google's Chrome OS to get official Steam support soon
Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments

Gaming

Shattered Web player models banned by major CS:GO tournaments
Half-Life: Alyx first look out, releasing in March 2020

Gaming

Half-Life: Alyx first look out, releasing in March 2020
Massive CS:GO update adds Operation Shattered Web, SG 553 nerf

Gaming

Massive CS:GO update adds Operation Shattered Web, SG 553 nerf

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 39,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

IRCTC ने यात्रियों को फर्जी वेबसाइट (Fake website) से सतर्क रहने के लिए चेतावनी दी

Vodafone ने 19 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, मिलेंगे अनलिमिटेड बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 स्मार्ट बल्ब भारत में 599 रुपये हुआ लॉन्च

Swiggy ने बताया क्यों ऑनलाइन खाना ऑर्डर करना है महंगा

News

OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature
News
OnePlus 8 Pro rumored to come with wireless charging feature
WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature

News

WhatsApp works on animated stickers and delete message feature
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Price, sale date and more
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India today: Watch live stream
Swiggy admits difference between online food, restaurant rates

News

Swiggy admits difference between online food, restaurant rates