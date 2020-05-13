comscore Halo 2 Anniversary goes live for PC and Xbox Game Pass
Halo 2 Anniversary goes live for PC and Xbox Game Pass

Halo 2 Anniversary has been a popular Microsoft Xbox collection of games, and will now be available on Steam as well as the Microsoft Store.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 3:06 PM IST
Halo 2 Anniversary

The much awaited Halo 2 Anniversary is now live for PC and Xbox Game Pass. This is the first time the game will be gracing Windows after it was launched for Windows Vista in 2007. This has now been launched as part of The Master Chief Collection. This is the third game from that collective to launch on PC. According to news, Halo 3 will be launching soon a well. Also Read - Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

Halo for the major part has been a popular Microsoft Xbox collection of games, and will now be available on Steam as well as the Microsoft Store. This gives PC gamers a choice of where they want to procure their game from. The Halo games which include Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), Halo 4, and Halo: Reach, will be available individually, and can be bought as a complete collection under the Master Chief Collection.

The Steam listing for the Master Chief’s Collection is live and can be bought for Rs 899. Here’s what the description says, “The Master Chief’s epic journey covers six Halo games, collected here in a single integrated experience built for PC. Whether you’re a long-time fan or are meeting the Master Chief for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.”

Also Read

Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games

Halo players have been asking Microsoft to bring the games to PC for quite a while now. And it seems Microsoft has responded in kind. The company is even making sure that the games are in ship shape for PC. These feature advanced keyboard and mouse controls and PC specific options like filed of view sliders. As for the collection of games, it is set to release in a staggered manner. Halo: Reach released first, and is set to be followed in the chronological order. These include Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4.

Story Timeline

