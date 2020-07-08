Halo 3 coming to PC on July 14 as part of the The Master Chief Collection

Microsoft is all set to release Halo 3 on PC as part of the The Master Chief Collection. The game will be made available on July 14 through Steam. Players on PC will also be able to buy Halo 3 on the Microsoft Store and available for free as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions. This game joins Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo: Reach on PC. The games Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 are also set to arrive for PC later. Also Read - Halo 2 Anniversary goes live for PC and Xbox Game Pass

Halo for the major part has been a popular Microsoft Xbox collection of games, and will now be available on Steam as well as the Microsoft Store. This gives PC gamers a choice of where they want to procure their game from. The Halo games which include Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), Halo 4, and Halo: Reach, will be available individually, and can be bought as a complete collection under the Master Chief Collection. Also Read - Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

The Steam listing for the Master Chief’s Collection is live and can be bought for Rs 899. Here’s what the description says, “The Master Chief’s epic journey covers six Halo games, collected here in a single integrated experience built for PC. Whether you’re a long-time fan or are meeting the Master Chief for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.”

Halo players have been asking Microsoft to bring the games to PC for quite a while now. And it seems Microsoft has responded in kind. The company is even making sure that the games are in ship shape for PC.

These feature advanced keyboard and mouse controls and PC specific options like filed of view sliders. As for the collection of games, it is set to release in a staggered manner. Halo: Reach released first, and is set to be followed in the chronological order. These include Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4.