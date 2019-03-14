Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

There’s a good piece of news for Halo fans who majorly game on PCs. The devs have announced that the game is due on PCs and will be releasing with the Master Chief Collection. Halo for the major part has been a popular Microsoft Xbox collection of games, and will now be available on Steam as well as the Microsoft Store. This gives PC gamers a choice of where they want to procure their game from. The Halo games which include Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), Halo 4, and Halo: Reach, will be available individually, and can be bought as a complete collection under the Master Chief Collection.

The Steam listing for the Master Chief’s Collection is the only page live right now and it says coming soon. Here’s what the description says, “The Master Chief’s epic journey covers six Halo games, collected here in a single integrated experience built for PC. Whether you’re a long-time fan or are meeting the Master Chief for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.”

Halo players have been asking Microsoft to bring the games to PC for quite a while now, and it seems Microsoft has responded in kind. The company is even making sure that the games are in ship shape for PC with advanced keyboard and mouse controls and PC specific options like filed of view sliders. As for the collection of games, it is set to release in a staggered manner, where Halo: Reach is set to release first, and is set to be followed in the chronological order by Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4.