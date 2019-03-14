comscore
News

Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

Gaming

The new collection of Halo game on PC will be releasing in stages.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Halo Master chief

Image Credit: Steam

There’s a good piece of news for Halo fans who majorly game on PCs. The devs have announced that the game is due on PCs and will be releasing with the Master Chief Collection. Halo for the major part has been a popular Microsoft Xbox collection of games, and will now be available on Steam as well as the Microsoft Store. This gives PC gamers a choice of where they want to procure their game from. The Halo games which include Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), Halo 4, and Halo: Reach, will be available individually, and can be bought as a complete collection under the Master Chief Collection.

The Steam listing for the Master Chief’s Collection is the only page live right now and it says coming soon. Here’s what the description says, “The Master Chief’s epic journey covers six Halo games, collected here in a single integrated experience built for PC. Whether you’re a long-time fan or are meeting the Master Chief for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.”

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Also Read

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Halo players have been asking Microsoft to bring the games to PC for quite a while now, and it seems Microsoft has responded in kind. The company is even making sure that the games are in ship shape for PC with advanced keyboard and mouse controls and PC specific options like filed of view sliders. As for the collection of games, it is set to release in a staggered manner, where Halo: Reach is set to release first, and is set to be followed in the chronological order by Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 9:42 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices

How To

How to install Android Q Developer Beta on Google Pixel devices

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

News

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

Gaming

Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Android Q Beta is official

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection

Gaming

Halo coming to PC with Master Chief Collection
How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Gaming

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC
Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

News

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch
Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gaming

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode
Microsoft Windows 10 can now uninstall problematic updates on its own

News

Microsoft Windows 10 can now uninstall problematic updates on its own

हिंदी समाचार

घंटों तक शॉटडाउन रहा फेसबुक और इंटाग्राम, यूजर्स ने कुछ इस तरह की खिंचाई

एयरटेल ने अपने 398 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की 20 मार्च को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 को मिलने लगा अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होगा कैमरा

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा रिलायंस JioPhone 2 खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Android Q Beta is official
News
Android Q Beta is official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 gets dedicated 'Night' mode in latest MIUI update
JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

News

JioPhone 2 set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features
Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked

News

Oppo Reno 10x zoom camera samples leaked
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack

News

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for some users; company denies cyber attack