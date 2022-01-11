Halo Infinite Big Team Battle mode issue is finally getting a hotfix

Halo Infinite’s big team battle mode had a big issue and developer 343 now seem to have found a fix around the issue. The team in its forum mentioned about providing “a situation update on the state of BTB in Halo Infinite.” Also Read - Best video games of 2021: Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Resident Evil Village and much more

"A strike force continued to work on this over the break and we're optimistic to say we believe we have a fix in hand for the core issue. This went into QA last week and so far it's looking positive – we are not seeing this issue occur internally using this build," 343 Team cited.

While Halo Infinite has been a 'reliably functional' first-person multiplayer shooter, the issue occurred in the big team battle mode. Here's what happened-

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle mode has a big issue, hotfix releasing soon

Over the past week, social media was flooded with reports of players having issues connecting with friends in 12-person-per-side Big Team Battle mode. As reports pointed out, some players got dropped matches or ended up with mismatched team sizes. To fix it, the developers tried to bring down the players number to 10 on each side, but that didn’t help. Players’ frustration ‘exacerbated’ as they were unable to access the BTB-themed weekly challenges as the mode was ‘dysfunctional’ for the most part.

The developers acknowledging it has promised to release a hotfix or patch for this issue, although a tentative release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

“Next steps are to continue testing and then move into the certification process as we prepare to release a hot fix / patch for this issue. It’s a little too soon to give an ETA yet but please know our goal is to release this as soon as we can while ensuring it doesn’t have any other unintended impact to the retail product. It won’t be this week, but we hope it’s not too much further out and we’ll share an update as soon as we have line of sight on a release date (once we clear ‘cert’ we are then ready to ship),” 343 Industries said in the forum.

To recall, many players in November complained about not being able to earn XP at the end of every match. However, 343 Industries managed to address the issue overnight by changing the way daily challenges worked. While that seems to be a minor bug, the Big Team Battle bugs will take time to get fixed, but at least a solution is in the works.