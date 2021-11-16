Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

Halo Infinite is currently one of the most awaited games from Microsoft Studios. While the complete game will release on December 8, Microsoft to celebrate 20 years of Xbox has released Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S as a playable beta. The best part is that it’s completely free — you do not even require a Game Pass subscription to play. Also Read - Microsoft finally allow users pick the folder to install PC games via Xbox app

The playable beta will focus on the first season of content for the multiplayer mode, where players will be allowed to customize and rank up their Spartans while fighting across a variety of maps. Microsoft has announced that all progress made by players in the beta, will carry over into the full release of Halo Infinite.

The announcement of the beta was made during the special Xbox 20th anniversary online event. The company also released a quick teaser for the upcoming Halo TV series, which will debut in 2022 on Paramount Plus.

How to download and play Halo Infinite multiplayer mode

Halo Infinite multiplayer mode is currently available on both the Microsoft Store and Game Pass. On Microsoft Store, the game’s multiplayer and campaign are split into two separate downloads. While the multiplayer mode is now available, the campaign launches on December 8 and can be pre-ordered at $60 (approximately Rs 4,461).

Via Game Pass, the game’s multiplayer beta can be downloaded like any other Game Pass game. Also note, the campaign will be made available free of cost to all Game Pass subscribers on December 8.

PC players will also be able to find Halo Infinite’s multiplayer on Steam.

Due to the game currently being in its beta phase, players are facing a few issues in finding and playing it. Some reports suggest that the game is not showing up in the Microsoft Store or Game Pass. For this, you will be required to restart your console and it should populate. While other players are stating that the game is hitting a blue screen when trying to boot it up.