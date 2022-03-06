Halo Infinite Season 2 to bring new maps, modes, co-op campaign to arrive some time in next month

Halo Infinite already grabbed the glitzy fame post its debut and 343 Industries is now prepping to launch the second season. Halo Infinite Season 2 to be dubbed as ‘Lone Wolves’ will release on May 3, 2022. Details on the new season were shared on Halo Waypoint by Halo Infinite head of creative Joseph Staten. Also Read - Musk shows admiration for Halo Infinite yet again

“By “theme” we mean a core idea that guides the creation of much, but not all, of a Season’s content. Lone Wolf Spartans are hunters. Trackers. They’re resourceful improvisers, operating deep in enemy territory without resupply or support. They’re fierce, rugged, and prefer to work alone—but they’re still loyal to the Spartan pack,” Joseph mentioned. Also Read - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 have been played by over 38 million people

Also Read - Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

As usual, Halo Infinite will get a new Battle Pass, and two free Armor Cores. Joseph also shared the concept art of two Lone Wolves- Spartan Sigrid Eklund and Spartan Hieu Dinh. We expect to learn more about these characters and Spartan Commander Laurette Agryna in the new season with “a mix of cinematics, story-themed events.” Similar to the current season, players will get the chance to try the new Spartan look. The Fracture armor core, no doubt, will capture all the attention.

“During Season 2, we will also be shipping playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and maps, specifically, one Arena map named “Catalyst” and one BTB map named “Breaker.” The new modes include “Last Spartan Standing”, a free-for-all elimination mode, as well as another new mode named “Land Grab,” plus the return of an updated, all-time favorite mode, “King of the Hill,” he stated.

Also, players will witness an arena map- Catalyst and a Big Team Battle map called Breaker. There will be new modes including Last Spartan Standing, Land Grab, and an updated King of the Hill. 343 Industries further confirmed the progress on the Halo Infinite co-op campaign and Forge mode. The former is still accompanying Season 2, though it won’t be available at the beginning of the season due to the need for time for refinement. More details about Season 2 will be tabled in April.