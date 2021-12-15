Halo Infinite following years of anticipation was finally released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S earlier this month. While players are jumping off the map (for one obvious reason- to win Oddball), to one’s dismay, the entire version of Halo playable on Xbox 360 will shut online services. Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

Although 343 studios cited that the closure won’t affect games in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The server shutdown will affect Halo 3 (2007), Halo 3: ODST (2009), Halo: Reach (2010), Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (2011), and Halo 4 (2012). Also Read - Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

“To date, we’ve juggled future-facing work and priorities with continued upkeep of Halo’s Xbox 360 legacy services. Maintaining these legacy services today requires significant time and resources which directly impacts the studio’s ability to support current and future projects like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo Infinite,” 343 Industries previously stated. Also Read - Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

Halo series servers on Xbox 360 to shut down next month

The online multiplayer servers for all the versions of Halo games on Xbox will shut down on January 13, 2022. The games will be playable offline, however, as Polygon mentions if the game is launched on Xbox 360 and you have tried it on a new console, it will lose some functionality.

But as the developers cited, it won’t affect Games in Halo: The Master Chief Collection that consists of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4.

“Games in Halo: The Master Chief Collection will not be impacted. The Halo titles available within MCC have been rebuilt and remastered to leverage different, modernized services.” 343 Industries said (via Polygon).

With servers sunsetting, players would lose access to achievements related to matchmaking for the games that have the multiplayer function, the report says. While physical sales of Halo Xbox 360 games were halted in 2018, reports suggested that digital sales for the games slowed down extensively. The server shutdown will no doubt impact certain games, but it’s time to bid adieu fps games from the supported platform.