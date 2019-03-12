comscore
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite by Niantic Labs now available on Google Play Store for pre-registration

The description reveals that the players will take on the role of a new recruit for the Statue of Secrecy Task Force in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

  March 12, 2019
Harry Potter Wizards Unite

Image credit: Niantic Labs

Almost two years after the massive success of Pokemon Go, it looks like Niantic Labs is gearing up for the launch of its much-rumored game based on the Harry Potter franchise. According to the latest information online, months after the initial announcement and rumors, a pre-registration page for the game has appeared on Google Play Store. This confirms that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is coming soon along with some additional details about how the game will work and some screenshots about the game. Pre-registration will ensure that interested users are notified when the game is finally available for download at launch.

The highlight of the upcoming game is likely to be the integration of augmented reality elements in the gameplay. According to a report by 9to5Google, Niantic Labs has teamed up with WB Games San Francisco to make the game along with characters and content from the seven-part book and eight-part movie franchise. The report also notes that elements from the current Fantastic Beasts are also likely to be part of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. According to the description of the game on the pre-registration page, it is part of the Portkey Games, a label responsible for developing games based on the Harry Potter world.

The description reveals that the players will take on the role of a new recruit for the Statue of Secrecy Task Force. The primary goal of the player will be to solve the mystery related to the Calamity along with real-world exploration for mysterious artifacts, casting spells and even encountering fantastic beasts. Talking about the mysteries, the company stated that it has worked on “deep multi-year” story arch which will ask players to solve a number of mysteries.

Niantic also added that it has worked on “richly detailed 3D” scenarios in “360-degree advanced AR+” environments for players. Players can also take part in a number of wizarding challenges in fortresses on the map for an RPG-like experience. It will also feature “shared arenas” where the effects in the arena are group-wide. Players will also be able to specialize in a number of professions including Professor, Auror, or Magizoologist.

The game will also include portkeys which will provide “immersive VR-like experience” to players while teleporting them to “iconic Wizarding World locations”. Last but not least, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will also allow players to craft different potions that can be used to improve the overall gameplay.

