comscore Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India | BGR India
News

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the second AR venture from Niantic Labs after Pokémon GO. The new game is now available in India.

  • Published: June 24, 2019 10:02 AM IST
Harry Potter Wizards Unite

The first major AR based game to hit the smartphones was Pokémon GO by Niantic Labs. Now, the company has launched another AR based game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It was open for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite went live in the US earlier this week ahead of its launch date according to reports. And now the game has gone live in India and other parts of the world.

The launch date of the game was confirmed as June 21 in a tweet from the official Twitter handle. The text of the tweet reads, “The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite”

The game can now be downloaded from the app stores. Those that pre-registered for the game were greeted by a notification saying, “You pre-registered for this app. Tap to install!” The game is 61MB in size and already has over a million downloads.

How to stream gameplay from smartphone to all popular streaming platforms

Also Read

How to stream gameplay from smartphone to all popular streaming platforms

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite features

The highlight of the game is the integration of augmented reality elements in the gameplay. According to a report by 9to5Google, Niantic Labs has teamed up with WB Games San Francisco to make the game along with characters and content from the seven-part book and eight-part movie franchise. The report also notes that elements from the current Fantastic Beasts would be in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. According to the description of the game on the pre-registration page, it is part of the Portkey Games, a label responsible for developing games based on the Harry Potter world.

The description reveals that the players will take on the role of a new recruit for the Statue of Secrecy Task Force. The primary goal of the player will be to solve the mystery related to the Calamity along with real-world exploration for mysterious artifacts, casting spells and even encountering fantastic beasts. Talking about the mysteries, the company stated that it has worked on “deep multi-year” story arch which will ask players to solve a number of mysteries.

WATCH: Realme X: First Look | Hands On

Niantic also added that it has worked on “richly detailed 3D” scenarios in “360-degree advanced AR+” environments for players. Players can also take part in a number of wizarding challenges in fortresses on the map for an RPG-like experience. It will also feature “shared arenas” where the effects in the arena are group-wide. Players will also be able to specialize in a number of professions including Professor, Auror, or Magizoologist.

The game will also include portkeys which will provide “immersive VR-like experience”. And players will be able to teleport them to “iconic Wizarding World locations”. Last but not least, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will also allow players to craft different potions that can be used to improve the overall gameplay.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 10:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 kernel source code released
thumb-img
News
Apple may use Samsung displays in MacBooks, iPads

Editor's Pick

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India
Gaming
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India
Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked

News

Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

News

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale

Microsoft bans employees from using free version of Slack: Report

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite goes live in India
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now live on iOS and Android in the US

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is now live on iOS and Android in the US
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite by Niantic Labs now available on Google Play Store for pre-registration

Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite by Niantic Labs now available on Google Play Store for pre-registration

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus जल्द लॉन्च करेगा कंपनी का पहला Smart TV, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Android बैन से निपटने के तैयारी में Huawei, रूसी ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम Avrora का मिल सकता है साथ

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा Samsung Galaxy A10s, ये होंगी खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy M40 इन ऑफर्स के साथ ओपन सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, 941 रुपये की EMI पर ले आएं घर

Samsung India की वेबसाइट पर लिस्ट हुए नए Galaxy Tab S5e और Galaxy Tab A 10.1 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked
News
Xiaomi CC9 front side leaked
Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale
Microsoft bans employees from using free version of Slack: Report

News

Microsoft bans employees from using free version of Slack: Report
OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report

News

OnePlus TV India launch soon: Report
Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year

News

Xiaomi won't launch new Mi Max this year