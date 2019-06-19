comscore Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launching on June 21 | BGR India
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been developed by Niantic Games, which is the same company that developed the popular Pokémon GO AR game.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 4:48 PM IST
Harry Potter Wizards Unite

It has been two years since Niantic Labs launched Pokémon GO. Now, the company is going to launch a Harry Potter based AR game. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is open for pre-registration now on the Google Play Store. Previously we saw some screenshots of the game. Pre-registration ensures that interested users are notified when the game is finally available for download at launch.

The launch date of the game has been confirmed as June 21 in a tweet from the official Twitter handle. The text of the tweet reads, “The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite”

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite features

The highlight of the upcoming game is likely to be the integration of augmented reality elements in the gameplay. According to a report by 9to5Google, Niantic Labs has teamed up with WB Games San Francisco to make the game along with characters and content from the seven-part book and eight-part movie franchise. The report also notes that elements from the current Fantastic Beasts would be in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. According to the description of the game on the pre-registration page, it is part of the Portkey Games, a label responsible for developing games based on the Harry Potter world.

The description reveals that the players will take on the role of a new recruit for the Statue of Secrecy Task Force. The primary goal of the player will be to solve the mystery related to the Calamity along with real-world exploration for mysterious artifacts, casting spells and even encountering fantastic beasts. Talking about the mysteries, the company stated that it has worked on “deep multi-year” story arch which will ask players to solve a number of mysteries.

Niantic also added that it has worked on “richly detailed 3D” scenarios in “360-degree advanced AR+” environments for players. Players can also take part in a number of wizarding challenges in fortresses on the map for an RPG-like experience. It will also feature “shared arenas” where the effects in the arena are group-wide. Players will also be able to specialize in a number of professions including Professor, Auror, or Magizoologist.

The game will also include portkeys which will provide “immersive VR-like experience”. And players will be able to teleport them to “iconic Wizarding World locations”. Last but not least, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will also allow players to craft different potions that can be used to improve the overall gameplay.

