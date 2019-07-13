comscore Here are the 5 best sports games on Android right now | BGR India
Here are 5 best sports games on Android you can play right now

Sports games are one of the most popular genres of gaming and here are the best ones available right now.

  • Published: July 13, 2019 10:08 AM IST
With the growing popularity of mobile games, a lot of genres have emerged. There are new genres like the battle-royale which is the current favorite. But sports games have always had a very close connection to people. This can be termed as one of the evergreen genres of gaming. EA Sports, which is the sports division of developer studio Electronic Arts, has consistently produced quality sports games. It has produced games based on multiple sports and the FIFA series is the most popular one.

While EA Sports has been known as the leading developer of sports games on PC and consoles. It has made some productive strides in making games for smartphones as well. There have been many games that the company has developed that can be counted among the best on mobile. Besides EA Sports there are other devs as well producing such games. Here we will take a look at those.

5 best sports games on Android

The one that tops the list is a pretty obvious one. FIFA Mobile is definitely one of the best sports games on the mobile platform right now. It offers as many options as the PC and console versions of the game. FIFA Mobile has excellent graphics and is rather accurate. It has very effective action and different modes to play. Most people who enjoy the PC and console versions would enjoy this as well.

Another one from EA Sports, the NBA Live is a very accurate transposition of the PC and console versions. NBA Live has just as many features in the game as the big brother. It has all the different players and teams along with managers. Players can form their own teams and play against other players over the internet.

This classic tennis game from SEGA has made it to mobile and is one of the best tennis games. This is because it has very accurate tennis action with great visuals. The players in the game are not based on the real world ones but it sure feels good to play.

Another on the list from EA Sports, this games is a visual treat. This rather accurate MMA game has all the popular names. It uses a very effective game mechanic which makes it one of the better life imitation fighting games on mobile.

This is another football game, but we had to add it to the list because it has stunning graphics. PES is pretty similar to FIFA, but it does not have the accurate names. But in terms of gameplay it is a more rewarding game.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2019 10:08 AM IST

