Here are 5 paid Android games that are free to download right now

While most games on Android are free, there are paid ones as well. Some of these games are rather good, and seems to be available for free now. So in case you are looking to try out some games this weekend, here are five paid Android games you can grab for free right now. The sale ends soon hence we recommend that those interested acquire them quickly. Checkout these below.

Noble VIP: Mage’s Adventure

Like many of the games that we have previously shared in this list, this one is a hack and slash game where the player gets RPG elements as well. This game involves all the specific details and elements that we have seen in previous RPG games like, different potions, spells, attack moves and different weapons. This VIP version of the game comes without ads as well.

Super Mushroom VS Bacteria

This game is a mixture of pinball along with tower defense where the players will have to install mushrooms in any way they think will be effective to stop the bacteria from invading. There are many different types of mushroom that deal damage to the bacteria. Players also have two pinball paddles to deflect the bacteria that come their way. Really interesting for kids.

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting

In recent times, we have seen superheroes made in the stickman universe that have more impressive powers than some human superheroes. This game is a new version of some of those and man are there some powerful stickman characters in this one. Don’t miss this one.

Stone Of Souls

The game description says, “Action horror with RPG elements where mysterious corridors and dungeons, a lot of sinister monsters and quests are waiting for you.” And this is an FPS game in the mould of the Elder Scrolls games. There are bows, and arrows and swords with monsters to kill. This one is perfect for those waiting for the Elder Scrolls Blades to release.

Hitman Sniper

Step into the shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman Sniper and discover the most compelling sniper experience on mobile. And that statement is true and most have called this one of the more compelling games on smartphones right now. This game sees players dive into the world of Hitman that is full of stealth and all the complexities that come with it.