comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Here are 5 paid Android games that are free to download right now
News

Here are 5 paid Android games that are free to download right now

Gaming

The Google Play Store has innumerable number of games and many of those games are paid ones. There are some excellent games that are in the paid section and here we list some of those that are retailing for free at the moment.

  • Published: April 27, 2019 12:08 PM IST
Hitman lead

While most games on Android are free, there are paid ones as well. Some of these games are rather good, and seems to be available for free now. So in case you are looking to try out some games this weekend, here are five paid Android games you can grab for free right now. The sale ends soon hence we recommend that those interested acquire them quickly. Checkout these below.

Noble VIP: Mage’s Adventure

Like many of the games that we have previously shared in this list, this one is a hack and slash game where the player gets RPG elements as well. This game involves all the specific details and elements that we have seen in previous RPG games like, different potions, spells, attack moves and different weapons. This VIP version of the game comes without ads as well.

Super Mushroom VS Bacteria

This game is a mixture of pinball along with tower defense where the players will have to install mushrooms in any way they think will be effective to stop the bacteria from invading. There are many different types of mushroom that deal damage to the bacteria. Players also have two pinball paddles to deflect the bacteria that come their way. Really interesting for kids.

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting

In recent times, we have seen superheroes made in the stickman universe that have more impressive powers than some human superheroes. This game is a new version of some of those and man are there some powerful stickman characters in this one. Don’t miss this one.

Stone Of Souls

The game description says, “Action horror with RPG elements where mysterious corridors and dungeons, a lot of sinister monsters and quests are waiting for you.” And this is an FPS game in the mould of the Elder Scrolls games. There are bows, and arrows and swords with monsters to kill. This one is perfect for those waiting for the Elder Scrolls Blades to release.

Hitman Sniper

Step into the shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman Sniper and discover the most compelling sniper experience on mobile. And that statement is true and most have called this one of the more compelling games on smartphones right now. This game sees players dive into the world of Hitman that is full of stealth and all the complexities that come with it.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2019 12:08 PM IST

Editor's Pick

5 paid Android games that are free right now
Gaming
5 paid Android games that are free right now
Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

News

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

Xiaomi electric bike Himo T1 launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

5 paid Android games that are free right now

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are free right now
How to turn yourself into an Avengers GIF

How To

How to turn yourself into an Avengers GIF
Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed again

Deals

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed again
Leaked screenshots of Google Chrome confirm 'touchless' Android OS

News

Leaked screenshots of Google Chrome confirm 'touchless' Android OS

हिंदी समाचार

Realme जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Snapdragon 855 चिपसेट से लैस फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

Amazon Daily Quiz 27 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीतें Blaupunkt Party Speaker

Air India Server Down : तकनीकी खामी के बाद एयर इंडिया ने हाथ से लिखे बोर्डिंग पास किए जारी

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की Mi Himo Electric Bicycle T1, एक चार्ज में चलेगी 120KM

फीचर फोन मार्केट में Reliance Jio का दबदबा, 30 फीसदी बाजार पर किया कब्जा

News

Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business
News
Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business
Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

News

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked
Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA
Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website
Xiaomi electric bike Himo T1 launched

News

Xiaomi electric bike Himo T1 launched