Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master

Watching pro players take down their enemies is always a treat for all PUBG Mobile fans. Their dexterity and quick movements are always inspiring to see. Hence it goes without saying that there are hours of practice involved in perfecting these in-game techniques. While mastering the controls is important, it only serves half the purpose while honing skills is the other half. So, where does one start if they want to become a pro? Well here are some drills that answers to that very question.

Quick focus drills to become a PUBG Mobile pro

Swift switch between finger movements: For starters, it is crucial to gain control over the multiple touch screen buttons available on PUBG Mobile. Agility is crucial in the game, which means one needs to switch fast between buttons. Try clicking and squatting regularly while on the move. This will familiarize your index finger with key movements such as squatting and moving.

Crouch, stand, aim, shoot: A natural reaction to spotting an enemy is to shoot. However, it’s important that one first gets into a position which is not easily traceable. Standing up straight in the open and raining down fire is not the most intelligent thing to do; there will always be more enemies chasing the noise of gunshots to get more kills. A pro sequence of shoot postures is to crouch, stand, aim and shoot.

10 meters from target: While honing your shooting skills in the training room, ensure you maintain at least 10 meters of distance from the target. This will enhance the aim skills, especially while you are constantly moving.

Jump and shoot: To jump and shoot is a pro move one must practice to perfection. Not only does this reduce the damage intake caused by enemy gunfire, it also confuses the opponent. It is especially useful when caught in a crossfire with multiple squads involved. Quick bunny-hops make it extremely difficult for your enemies to aim and lock in the target.

Jiggle and crouch: A continuous left and right movement, while spamming the crouch button, in order to confuse your enemy is known as jiggling or jiggle and crouch technique. Almost every pro player in PUBG Mobile competitive scene uses jiggling in close range. If done properly, it not only confuses your enemy but also saves you from headshots and increases the mobility of your attack.