comscore Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master
News

Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master

Gaming

It goes without saying that there are hours of practice that pros put in involved in perfecting their PUBG Mobile techniques.

  • Published: February 26, 2020 5:20 PM IST
Playing PUBG Mobile

Watching pro players take down their enemies is always a treat for all PUBG Mobile fans. Their dexterity and quick movements are always inspiring to see. Hence it goes without saying that there are hours of practice involved in perfecting these in-game techniques. While mastering the controls is important, it only serves half the purpose while honing skills is the other half. So, where does one start if they want to become a pro? Well here are some drills that answers to that very question.

Related Stories


Quick focus drills to become a PUBG Mobile pro

Swift switch between finger movements: For starters, it is crucial to gain control over the multiple touch screen buttons available on PUBG Mobile. Agility is crucial in the game, which means one needs to switch fast between buttons. Try clicking and squatting regularly while on the move. This will familiarize your index finger with key movements such as squatting and moving.

Crouch, stand, aim, shoot: A natural reaction to spotting an enemy is to shoot. However, it’s important that one first gets into a position which is not easily traceable. Standing up straight in the open and raining down fire is not the most intelligent thing to do; there will always be more enemies chasing the noise of gunshots to get more kills. A pro sequence of shoot postures is to crouch, stand, aim and shoot.

10 meters from target: While honing your shooting skills in the training room, ensure you maintain at least 10 meters of distance from the target. This will enhance the aim skills, especially while you are constantly moving.

Jump and shoot: To jump and shoot is a pro move one must practice to perfection. Not only does this reduce the damage intake caused by enemy gunfire, it also confuses the opponent. It is especially useful when caught in a crossfire with multiple squads involved. Quick bunny-hops make it extremely difficult for your enemies to aim and lock in the target.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

Jiggle and crouch: A continuous left and right movement, while spamming the crouch button, in order to confuse your enemy is known as jiggling or jiggle and crouch technique. Almost every pro player in PUBG Mobile competitive scene uses jiggling in close range. If done properly, it not only confuses your enemy but also saves you from headshots and increases the mobility of your attack.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
News
Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

News

ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

News

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

News

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design

ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master

Gaming

Here are 5 PUBG Mobile drills that all pros master
Here's how PUBG Mobile looks on the Huawei Mate X

Gaming

Here's how PUBG Mobile looks on the Huawei Mate X
PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update might bring Uzi with sights

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update might bring Uzi with sights
PUBG Mobile Pro League announced with $5 million prize pool

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Pro League announced with $5 million prize pool

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel के पास पांच अरब डॉलर का सांविधिक बकाया चुकाने की क्षमता : मूडीज

महंगा पड़ा टैरिफ की कीमत बढ़ाना, BSNL ने इस मामले में Jio को पछाड़ा

Realme इस साल लॉन्च करेगा पांच और 5G स्मार्टफोन

WhatsApp Tricks: क्या आप जानते हैं व्हाट्सएप की ये ट्रिक? वीडियो को छोटा कर बना सकते हैं GIF

Amazon Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आईफोन, पहली बार इस मॉडल पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

News

Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
News
Meizu 17 renders reveal unique triple camera design
ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5

News

ISRO to launch Geo Imaging Satellite on March 5
Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

News

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 teased in short video clips
Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

News

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch