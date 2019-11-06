Here are some tips and tricks for the new PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile recently added a new mode called Payload Mode for all players. The new mode is available in the EvoGrounds section of the game. It brings a lot of new elements to the game like helicopters, missile launchers, air strikes, etc. And here are top five tips on how to use these elements to your advantage and get that chicken dinner.

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: Tips and tricks

Weapons Galore!

Payload mode offers a whole range of new weapons, right from a heat seeking missile (M3E1-A) to your very own ‘Terminator’ styled machine gun (M134 Minigun). Make sure your entire squad has one of these special weapons as their secondary weapon, they will prove to come in handy. A single player equipped with the M134 Minigun, can provide more cover fire than an entire squad. Your teammate, equipped with the MGL Grenade Launcher, will automatically become an overpowered grenadier during a firefight. Combine one of these special weapons with your favorite AR for a well-balanced weapons loadout.

If at first you don’t succeed, call an airstrike

Use the Air Strike beacon to flush out a squad from a hidden or well entrenched position. There might have been multiple instances when your opponent squad held the higher ground or was hiding behind a ridge and taking out your teammates, one by one. The Air Strike beacon comes in handy in such situations when you want to break the opponent’s defenses in open area and storm them while they are running around trying to seek cover from the airstrike. Players have to just make sure that they don’t stay too close to the area chosen to be bombed.

A friend in need is a friend indeed

Always make sure to retrieve up your downed teammate’s ID card. Given that the Payload mode is locked to 4-man squads, there is definitely strength in numbers. Using the recall feature, make sure you are able to revive your defeated teammates by collecting their ID cards and taking them to the nearest Communication Tower. If you are outnumbered and see your teammates downed, make sure to throw smokes all around, pick up their IDs and make your getaway in the smoke. Remember it is better to run away from a firefight and take cover when you are outnumbered; you can always exact your revenge after your revive your teammate.

Using unique Payload mode features to your advantage

This mode comes with some cool and unique features that are unique to it. Be it a vehicle repair kit, or the feature that lets you heal while you run or while travelling in a vehicle; players must ensure that they use these to their advantage. For example, while the M3E1-A missile launcher is meant for vehicles, you can also use it on people; if you carry a M79 or MGL then you can avoid carry grenades and thereby save some backpack space.

Air supremacy

The helicopters in this mode are very handy for your squad when you are chasing those ‘super air drops’, that are probably half way across the map. Your squad must ensure that there is good coordination amongst themselves, whist being on a helicopter. There is a certain amount of danger, as the helicopter is exposed from 360 degrees and can be taken down by a missile launcher. Flying the helicopter takes a little bit of getting used to; always remember to maintain high altitudes, flying low will make you an easy target.