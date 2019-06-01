Here are the 5 best DualShock 4 controller alternatives for PS4 users

Console gamers have mostly been limited to the use of controllers and what has really set a benchmark is the PlayStation controller from Sony. It has been the standard for the longest time and still remains one of the most significant designs in terms of the analog control interface. And no company makes a better controller for the medium than Sony itself, which is the DualShock 4. Although the DualShock 4 controller being as perfect as it is, there might be others who would want to explore other options in terms of other controllers for their Sony PlayStation 4. And good news for them, there are controllers available that work perfectly fine with the console.

The options in terms of alternative controllers for PS4 users include those for casual gamers to pros, and besides those, there are even options for those that want some nostalgia back in life. Some of the companies making such controllers are officially licensed by Sony, while all the other options in the list will work out. Here’s a list of five controller options for your PS4.

Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller

This controller offers a lot of customization and is for those users that prefer the arrangement of the Xbox controller, with the directional pad swapping positions with the left analog thumbstick. This controller offers more customizations for the user, which would especially help them with playing competitive games. This controller offers a decent amount of customization which is not enough to overwhelm a person. It is not as costly as some of the other controllers in this list as well.

SCUF Vantage Controller

This is one of the most customizable PS4 controllers that are available in the market, and it costs a bomb. It comes with an enhanced grip, remappable paddles on the back, side action buttons and an audio touch bar. It has enough buttons to give users full control over even the most extensive games on the PS4. It has been built with gamers in mind, and the competitive games that are played on console in the first place.

Razer Raiju Ultimate Wireless PS4 Controller

Razer has always been a perfectionist when it comes to gaming hardware, and this controller is no less. This controller is definitely not for new users, and would be best suited to longtime players and pros. This comes with the Razer Mobile app that helps in remapping the buttons on the controller. This allows interchangeable thumbsticks which are rather convenient and even comes with a ‘Hair-Trigger Mode’ which allows the user to get more responses from the button clicks.

Mini Wired Gamepad

Does anyone miss the NES controllers which were as simple as things can be? Well, this controller adopts that principle and does it in a retro style. This controller is ideal for children with smaller hands and is rather easy to use with just being plug-and-play. Sony says that the Mini Wired Gamepad is apparently compatible with ‘most’ PS4 games.

Yamei Wireless Bluetooth Controller for PlayStation 4

This wireless controller is one of the cheaper ones available and yet works just fine. It does not come with as many bells and whistles as the rest in the lot, but it gets the job done well and good. it may not be officially approved by Sony, but it does come with dual-shock and lighting capabilities.