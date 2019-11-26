comscore Here are the 5 best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000
Here are the 5 best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000 for playing Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile

Here's a list of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 for gaming today.

  • Published: November 26, 2019 5:37 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

There is a proper hoard of smartphones out there right now, but each segment has some gaming smartphones. And these are not promoted as gaming smartphones, rather these are the smartphones that run games the best in their segment. Now there are a lot of options to choose from each segment but we choose the ones that comes with the best processor and most RAM. Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile are both extremely popular games that are quite power hungry. So these require stable specs and large batteries to run long sessions. So here’s our list of the 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play these and other games.

Best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000

Lenovo K10 Note

Price – Rs 10,999

The Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. These two configuration models will be of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. In the camera department, the K10 Note flaunts a triple rear camera setup with the highlight of 2x optical zoom in its price segment. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary telephoto camera and the third 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Other specifications include a 4,050mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 18W fast charging. It also offers Dolby Atmos audio, Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme 5 Pro

Price – Rs 13,327

Price – 13,898

The Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch full Full HD+ display 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, Adreno 616 GPU, paired with 6/8GB RAM, and 128GB storage or 64 GB storage and, 6/4GB RAM. The internal memory can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. For photography, there is triple-camera setup at the back that features a combination of 16-megapixel, f/1.8, (wide), 8-megapixel, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) and 2-megapixel, f/2.4, depth sensor. Up front is a 32-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and OTG. On the software front, the device runs Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch 9 on top.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Price – Rs 13,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Price – Rs 14,999

  • Published Date: November 26, 2019 5:37 PM IST

