There is a proper hoard of smartphones out there right now, but each segment has some gaming smartphones. And these are not promoted as gaming smartphones, rather these are the smartphones that run games the best in their segment. Now there are a lot of options to choose from each segment but we choose the ones that comes with the best processor and most RAM. Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile are both extremely popular games that are quite power hungry. So these require stable specs and large batteries to run long sessions. So here’s our list of the 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to play these and other games.

Best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000

Lenovo K10 Note

Price – Rs 10,999

The Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with dewdrop (waterdrop-style) notch. Internally, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 4GB or 6GB RAM. These two configuration models will be of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. In the camera department, the K10 Note flaunts a triple rear camera setup with the highlight of 2x optical zoom in its price segment. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel secondary telephoto camera and the third 5-megapixel depth sensing camera. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Other specifications include a 4,050mAh battery with USB Type-C and support for 18W fast charging. It also offers Dolby Atmos audio, Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 3.5mm audio port, and rear fingerprint sensor.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

Realme 5 Pro

Price – Rs 13,327

The Realme 5 Pro is the spiritual successors to the Realme 3 Pro that was launched earlier this year and qualifies as a gaming smartphone. You get a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen. It runs at a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Realme 5 Pro draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC made on 10nm process. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In the photography department, you get quad cameras, just like the Realme 5. The setup remains the same, except for the primary sensor. The “Pro” model comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calling, you get a 16-megapixel front snapper. To keep things ticking, the Realme 5 Pro is armed with a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. A 20W charger is also bundled in the box. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top. Vivo Z1 Pro

Price – 13,898

The Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch full Full HD+ display 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, Adreno 616 GPU, paired with 6/8GB RAM, and 128GB storage or 64 GB storage and, 6/4GB RAM. The internal memory can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. For photography, there is triple-camera setup at the back that features a combination of 16-megapixel, f/1.8, (wide), 8-megapixel, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) and 2-megapixel, f/2.4, depth sensor. Up front is a 32-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and OTG. On the software front, the device runs Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch 9 on top.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Price – Rs 13,999

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is an ideal gaming smartphone because it comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. A dedicated microSD card slot is also present on the smartphone. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture), paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a massive 6,000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. In terms of security, the smartphone comes with face unlock using front camera, and fingerprint scanner placed at the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Price – Rs 14,999

The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a 6.53-inch display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a 3D curved glass display and will be available in a new Jade Green color option. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 flaunts a diamond cut grade texture at the back. It is built around a Mediatek G90t gaming chipset. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The Chinese company says that the f/1.7 image sensor should offer customers better shots. Furthermore, one will be able to shoot at a maximum 9248 x 6936 resolution. Apart from the 64-megapixel main sensor, the other sensors are the same as the standard version. It also offers support for slow-motion video recording. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, Xiaomi has added a massive 4,500mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 8 Pro phone.