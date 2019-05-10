Here are the top 10 Pokémon games that have been chosen by the critics

Pokémon is one of the world’s most popular franchises, and over the two decades that it has been in existence, there have been too many games to count. We started off with the Nintendo classic Pokémon Red and Green, to the more recent Pokémon Go and the others. The storylines of Pokémon has seen games with countless spin-offs, sequels, remakes, and additions over the years. And now the critics over at Metacritics have rated all those game and we find out which are the highest rated ones. So here are the top 10 Pokémon games that have been rated by the critics.

10. Pokémon TCG Online

Critic score: 78/100

User score: 6.7/10

This is one of the classic Pokémon card games that were released and one of the better ones in terms of the visuals. This could be called a successor of one of earlier ones that were released for the Nintendo. Players can unlock cards and decks and build up their own collection and make unique decks, and can play against the computer or go up against their friends or other players from around the world.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, iPad, and Android

9. Pokémon Stadium 2

Critic score: 78/100

User score: 8.4/10

This game which was released for the Nintendo 64 has been one of the first 3D Pokémon games that we have seen. This game allowed players to set the strategy and then witness their Pokémon rendered in 3D take on the opponent.

Platforms: Nintendo 64

8. Pokémon Conquest

Critic score: 80/100

User score: 8.3/10

This Pokémon game was released for the Nintendo DS and has a storyline that has the player don the mantle of a young Warlord who is linked with a Pokémon. The player embarks on a conquest where they have to gather allies and grow their kingdom. This game has nearly 200 Pokémon, which includes many from the recent Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White games.

Platforms: Nintendo DS

7. Pokémon Black & White Version 2

Critic score: 80/100

User score: 8.3/10

This is another game for the Nintendo DS and is among the newer games released. In this game players can explore new areas, discover gyms with new leaders and see how everything has changed in the last two years.

Platforms: Nintendo DS

6. Pokémon Puzzle League

Critic score: 80/100

User score: 8.3/10

This puzzle game which somewhat resembles Tetris, is the only puzzle game in this list and that just goes to show how popular and good this game really is. Players have to create chains and combos to send garbage to the opponent. They have to collect badges from other Pokémon trainers to earn the right to enter the ultimate competition a battle against the mysterious Puzzle Master.

Platforms: Nintendo 64

5. Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire

Critic score: 82/100

User score: 8.5/10

This RPG game resembles the classic ones and takes place in the Hoenn region with the Pokémons of that region. The legendary Pokémons Kyogre, Groudon, and Rayquaza are seen in this series and region. This game features two-on-two battles which is a first for the games.

Platforms: Game Boy Advance

4. Pokémon Diamond & Pearl

This RPG game takes place in the Sinnoh region and has the Pokémons Dialga or Palkia as shown in the cover. This game debuted Lucario, Munchlax and Weavile as game Pokémons and they were only previously seen in movies.

Platforms: Nintendo DS

3. Pokémon Sun & Moon

Critic score: 87/100

User score: 8.4/10

We have seen many of the early Pokémon games feature Professor Oak who sets the protagonist on their path, and this game see Professor Kukui set them off. The Professor will help the player in this game to get a trainer passport that will allow them to travel between Kanto to Alola. This game has a plotline similar to the early RPG games.

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS

2. Pokémon Black & White

Critic score: 87/100

User score: 7.7/10

This is one of the most popular Pokémon games out there and it features Pokémon like Reshiram and Kyurem. While Reshiram can only be caught in the Black version of the game, Zekrom can be caught in the White version. Both the versions of the game feature some unique areas that are not there in the other game.

Platforms: Nintendo DS

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

1. Pokémon X & Y

This game is a mix of the old and new and has the storyline where the player gets a starting Pokémon like in the older games of the basic elements, a watery toad Froakie, a fiery deer Fennekin, and a grass monster Chespin.

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS