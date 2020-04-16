Here's a list of games OnePlus 8's high refresh rate screen will support

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus just launched its new OnePlus 8 series smartphones. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, keeping the tradition of OnePlus comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display. This makes it ideal to play games that support a higher refresh rate. Also Read - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro 'limited stocks' sold out in 10 minutes

Not all games on the Google Play Store support a higher refresh rate. This is a feature that needs to be added to the games by the developers. Which means even if a smartphone uses a high refresh rate display there’s no grantee that the user will be able to view games in the native refresh rate. Some smartphones offer refresh rates upto 90Hz while others offer up to 120Hz. The OnePlus 8 joins smartphones like the Asus ROG Phones 2, Nubia Red Magic 3s, and the Poco X2 in the club of high refresh rate display phones. Here we will be taking a look at games that support a higher refresh rate which means these are ideal to play on the OnePlus 8. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series: Company launches Instagram filters to provide a virtual unboxing experience

Games that support high refresh rate

1945 Air Forces – 120fps Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro holds strong against scratch and bend test: Watch the video

Ace Force: Joint Combat – 120fps

Airline Commander – a real flight experience – 120fps

Alto’s Adventure – 120fps

Alto’s Oddysey – 120fps

Armajet – 120fps

Assassins Creed Rebellion – 120fps

Auto Chess – 120fps

Badland Brawl – 120fps

BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! – 90fps – (Music) – Set system to 60Hz and Armoury Crate to 90Hz.

Ballz – 120fps

Ballz Bounce – 120fps

Batman: The Enemy Within – 120fps

Battlelands Royale – 120fps

Bendy in Nightmare Run – 120fps

Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness Action RPG – 120fps

Blades of Brim – 120fps

Bleach Brave Souls – 120fps

Boggle With Friends: Word Game – 120fps

Bombastic Brothers – 120fps

Bomb Squad – 120fps

Brawl Stars – 120fps (60fps in Menus)

Breakneck – 120fps

Card Thief – 120fps

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars – 120fps

Chameleon Run – 120fps

Chicken Jump – 120fps

Chilly Snow – 120fps

Cover Fire – 120fps

CSR Racing 2 – 120fps

DARIUSBURST -SP- – 120fps

Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter – 120fps

Dead Trigger 2 – 120fps

Deer Hunter 2018 – 120fps

Deus Ex Go – 120fps

Dokdo – 120fps

Don’t Starve – 120fps

Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked – 120fps

DOTA Underlords – 60-120fps (enable in settings, during touch interaction frame rates will reach 120fps).

Dub Dash – 120fps

Durango: Wild lands – 120fps

Epic Battle Simulator – 120fps

Epic Battle Simulator 2 – 120fps

Eternium – 120fps

Falling Ballz – 120fps

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition – 120fps

Flaming Core – 120fps

Frag Pro Shooter – 120fps

FZ9 Timeshift – 120fps

Gear.Club – True Racing – 120fps

Golf Clash – 120fps

Golf Star – 120fps

Google Earth – 120fps (not a “game” but still very fun)

Grimvalor – 120fps

Groove Coaster 2 – 120fps

Grow Kingdom – 120fps

Heart Star – 65fps

Hill Climb 2 – 120fps

Hitman Go – 120fps

Injustice 2 – 120fps

Into Mirror – 120fps

Into the Dead – 120fps

King Of Sails : Royal Navy – 120fps

Lara Croft Go – 120fps

Lara Croft: Relic Run – 120fps

Legendary: Game of Heroes – 120fps

Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure – 120fps

Magic Rampage – 120fps

Man or Vampire – 120fps

Marvel Contest of Champions – 120fps

MaskGun Multiplayer FPS – 120fps

Minecraft – 120fps

Minecraft Earth – 120fps

Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival – 120fps

Mini Metro – 120fps

Modern OPS – 120fps

Mortal Kombat – 120fps

Nonstop Knight 2 – 120fps

Oddmar – 120fps

OK Golf – 120fps

Pac-Man – 120fps

Pac-Man 256 – 120fps

Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox – 120fps

PAC-MAN Pop – 120fps

Perfect Slices – 120fps

Pinout – 70fps

Pixel Gun 3D – 120fps

Plague Inc – 120fps

Pumped BMX 3 – 120fps

Rayman Adventures – 120fps

Real Racing 3 – 120fps

Rebel Inc – 120fps

Riptide GP: Renegade – 120fps

Robot Warfare – 100fps

Rocket Sky – 120fps

Rope Hero – 120fps

Sandballs – 120fps

Shadow Fight 2 – 120fps

Shadow Fight 3 – 120fps

Shadowgun: Legends – 120fps

Shadowmatic – 120fps

Shining Force Classics – 120fps

SimCity BuildIt – 70fps

Skullgirls – 120fps

Smashing Rush – 120fps

Sonic Dash – 120fps

Sonic Dash 2 – 120fps

Soul Knight – 120fps

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic – 120fps

Space Armada: Galaxy Wars – 120fps

Star Forces: Space Shooter – 70fps

Space Commander – 120fps

Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game – 120fps

Stick War: Legacy – 120fps

Streets of Rage 2 Classic – 120fps

Subdivision Infinity – 120fps

Subway Surfers – 120fps

Summoners War – 120fps

Super Samurai Rampage – 120fps

Temple Run 2 – 120fps

The Silent Age – 120fps

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival – 120fps

The Wolf Among Us – 120fps

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery – 120fps – (Puzzle)

Toon Blast – 120fps

Traffic Rider – 120fps

Trials Frontier – 120fps

UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting – 120fps

Vainglory – 120fps

Vendetta Online – 120fps

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf – 120fps

Wonder Tactics – 120fps

WWE: Champions 2019 – 120fps

Zen Pinball – 100fps