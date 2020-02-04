Here's a list of mobile games that support 120FPS

High frame rates have usually been the unique selling point of PC games, since the hardware has always been a key component. For the longest time console hardware has only been able to play games at a maximum of 60FPS. The case was similar for smartphones, until recently. All this changed when smartphones with 90Hz and eventually 120Hz displays were released. Just to be clear, smartphone internals already had the capability to run games at higher FPS, but the display could not go over 60.
These new breed of smartphones like the Asus ROG Phones 2, Nubia Red Magic 3s, OnePlus 7t Pro and most recently the Poco X2 have the internals and the display to run games at 120FPS. Now many people may wonder, is 120FPS really a big deal? To answer their question, it isn’t a huge deal, but it definitely affects how smooth the animation appears to the eye which in turn helps people react quicker to situations in the games itself. Now, there are quite a few smartphones that support 120FPS, but not all games do. Hence we are here with a list today of the games that do feature and support 120FPS.
Games that support 120FPS
1945 Air Forces – 120fps
Ace Force: Joint Combat – 120fps
Airline Commander – a real flight experience – 120fps
Alto’s Adventure – 120fps
Alto’s Oddysey – 120fps
Armajet – 120fps
Assassins Creed Rebellion – 120fps
Auto Chess – 120fps
Badland Brawl – 120fps
BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! – 90fps – (Music) – Set system to 60Hz and Armoury Crate to 90Hz.
Ballz – 120fps
Ballz Bounce – 120fps
Batman: The Enemy Within – 120fps
Battlelands Royale – 120fps
Bendy in Nightmare Run – 120fps
Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness Action RPG – 120fps
Blades of Brim – 120fps
Bleach Brave Souls – 120fps
Boggle With Friends: Word Game – 120fps
Bombastic Brothers – 120fps
Bomb Squad – 120fps
Brawl Stars – 120fps (60fps in Menus)
Breakneck – 120fps
Card Thief – 120fps
CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars – 120fps
Chameleon Run – 120fps
Chicken Jump – 120fps
Chilly Snow – 120fps
Cover Fire – 120fps
CSR Racing 2 – 120fps
DARIUSBURST -SP- – 120fps
Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter – 120fps
Dead Trigger 2 – 120fps
Deer Hunter 2018 – 120fps
Deus Ex Go – 120fps
Dokdo – 120fps
Don’t Starve – 120fps
Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked – 120fps
DOTA Underlords – 60-120fps (enable in settings, during touch interaction frame rates will reach 120fps).
Dub Dash – 120fps
Durango: Wild lands – 120fps
Epic Battle Simulator – 120fps
Epic Battle Simulator 2 – 120fps
Eternium – 120fps
Falling Ballz – 120fps
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition – 120fps
Flaming Core – 120fps
Frag Pro Shooter – 120fps
FZ9 Timeshift – 120fps
Gear.Club – True Racing – 120fps
Golf Clash – 120fps
Golf Star – 120fps
Google Earth – 120fps (not a “game” but still very fun)
Grimvalor – 120fps
Groove Coaster 2 – 120fps
Grow Kingdom – 120fps
Heart Star – 65fps
Hill Climb 2 – 120fps
Hitman Go – 120fps
Injustice 2 – 120fps
Into Mirror – 120fps
Into the Dead – 120fps
King Of Sails : Royal Navy – 120fps
Lara Croft Go – 120fps
Lara Croft: Relic Run – 120fps
Legendary: Game of Heroes – 120fps
Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure – 120fps
Magic Rampage – 120fps
Man or Vampire – 120fps
Marvel Contest of Champions – 120fps
MaskGun Multiplayer FPS – 120fps
Minecraft – 120fps
Minecraft Earth – 120fps
Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival – 120fps
Mini Metro – 120fps
Modern OPS – 120fps
Mortal Kombat – 120fps
Nonstop Knight 2 – 120fps
Oddmar – 120fps
OK Golf – 120fps
Pac-Man – 120fps
Pac-Man 256 – 120fps
PAC-MAN Pop – 120fps
Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox – 120fps
Perfect Slices – 120fps
Pinout – 70fps
Pixel Gun 3D – 120fps
Plague Inc – 120fps
Pumped BMX 3 – 120fps
Rayman Adventures – 120fps
Real Racing 3 – 120fps
Rebel Inc – 120fps
Riptide GP: Renegade – 120fps
Robot Warfare – 100fps
Rocket Sky – 120fps
Rope Hero – 120fps
Sandballs – 120fps
Shadow Fight 2 – 120fps
Shadow Fight 3 – 120fps
Shadowgun: Legends – 120fps
Shadowmatic – 120fps
Shining Force Classics – 120fps
SimCity BuildIt – 70fps
Skullgirls – 120fps
Smashing Rush – 120fps
Sonic Dash – 120fps
Sonic Dash 2 – 120fps
Sonic the Hedgehog Classic – 120fps
Soul Knight – 120fps
Space Armada: Galaxy Wars – 120fps
Space Commander – 120fps
Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game – 120fps
Star Forces: Space Shooter – 70fps
Stick War: Legacy – 120fps
Streets of Rage 2 Classic – 120fps
Subdivision Infinity – 120fps
Subway Surfers – 120fps
Summoners War – 120fps
Super Samurai Rampage – 120fps
Temple Run 2 – 120fps
The Silent Age – 120fps
The Walking Dead: Road to Survival – 120fps
The Wolf Among Us – 120fps
Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery – 120fps – (Puzzle)
Toon Blast – 120fps
Traffic Rider – 120fps
Trials Frontier – 120fps
UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting – 120fps
Vainglory – 120fps
Vendetta Online – 120fps
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf – 120fps
Wonder Tactics – 120fps
WWE: Champions 2019 – 120fps
Zen Pinball – 100fps