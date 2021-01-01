comscore PlayStation Plus free games January 2021 | BGR India
Here's a look at the PlayStation Plus free games for January 2021

Sony has announced that its gaming subscription service 'PlayStation Plus' users will get a new lineup of free games next month.

Sony has announced that its gaming subscription service ‘PlayStation Plus’ users will get a new lineup of free games next month. This is a monthly offer that PlayStation offers to its ‘PlayStation Plus’ members. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale: Discounts on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and more

“PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a bang. PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 titles – action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG GreedFall on January 5,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Sony unveils PS5 user interface with new features

What to expect?

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was released in 2018 and developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix. The game continues the narrative from the 2015 title and features Lara Croft as the protagonist. In terms of gameplay, it is similar to the famous Uncharted series on the PlayStation. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited in the first year due to coronavirus

Developed by ‘Spiders’ and published by Focus Home Interactive, Greedfall is a role-playing game set in the 17th century and brings more of fantasy-style gameplay to it. It was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 10, 2019.

You can download these game directly to your PlayStation for free from the PlayStation Store.

On the same day, PlayStation 5 owners with a PlayStation Plus membership can download Maneater which is an apex predator hunting RPG game in the open-world. In the game, players take control of a shark, which PlayStation Plus refers to as a SkaRkPG.

Maneater was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 22, 2020, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in November 2020, and will be released for the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.

PlayStation 5 India launch date announced

Also, good news for PlayStation gamers in India is that the PlayStation 5 released date has been announced and the flagship gaming console from Sony will be available from 2 February and pre-orders for the same will begin 12 PM on the January 12. If you are interested to buy PlayStation 5 in India, head over to Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorized Retail partners.

Sony has not been able to confirm the number of units that will be made available in India, however, potential buyers are hopeful they’ll be able to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 without any delays and before stocks run out.

  Published Date: January 1, 2021 5:30 PM IST

