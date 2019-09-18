Here's a ranking of all the PUBG Mobile maps

PUBG Mobile right now has all the maps that the main PC version of the game has. Besides those the game also has Arcade mode maps that are essentially different modes. Hence, we will not be counting those as individual maps. The four battle-royale mode maps in the game are Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. Now, to be fair, all these maps are played in competitive play, which makes them all important. But today we will be trying to assess which among these maps are slightly better than the others. So here’s our ranking of all the maps available on PUBG Mobile as far as competitive play goes.

PUBG Mobile maps ranked

4. Sanhok

We know this might come as a surprise for many people, but they must remember that we car ranking maps for competitive play. And even in this ranking all the maps are only slightly better than the others. Sanhok is a very popular map among players, but it does not make for the best competitive play. It is a very small map that definitely makes game time small but it also ensures a lot of pointless gunfight right in the beginning. Players have to land in close proximity to each other and fight it out without proper equipment from the start. Plus it has too much foliage which sometimes renders prone enemies invisible from certain angles.

3. Miramar

Now, we spoke about small maps being a disadvantage and then Miramar pops up on third ahead of Vikendi, could make people think we’re unfair. But, that is not quite so, and we justify this by saying that Miramar is just as large as Erangel, but it’s loot is not as evenly spread. Buildings on some areas of the map is sparse. On top of that sometimes there are issues with vehicle spawn as well. This makes Miramar a difficult map for competitive as well.

2. Vikendi

Now, Vikendi grabs the second spot, because it is honestly a very balanced map. It has a lot of loot evenly spread out, and there are no problems with finding vehicles. It has foliage as well and a varied terrain. It enjoys being the most balanced map because it was the most recent to be released.

Erangel is becoming more beautiful than ever before! Check out this first look at the upcoming Erangel revamp and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/Pc65gjhJCN — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 8, 2019

1. Erangel

This is kind of obvious, and more so because it recently got a makeover. Erangel is definitely the best map in competitive PUBG Mobile. This is because it has evenly spread out loot, good density of buildings, and just enough foliage. The reworked Erangel is definitely a much better map than before and deserves the top spot.