News

Here's everything you need to know about the new PUBG Karakin map

Gaming

PUBG's new Karakin map is the fifth map to be introduced in the game and the second desert themed map.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 9:52 AM IST
PUBG Karakin Map

The developers of PUBG at PUBG Corp are back at it again and have brought us a new Karakin Map. This new map is the fifth one to be introduced in PUBG and the second desert themed map. The devs promise that players will experience the fastest pace of gameplay yet and they did not disappoint. We have been playing the map and seem have a grasp on how things seem to work out on it.

A few things to mention before we get into all that, and the first one being that this is a 2×2 map. This means that it is half the size of Sanhok which is the most popular map among players. This is because players on public matches prefer quicker games than to slog around on Erangel and Miramar running for long stretches just to get into the circle. But we have a feeling that the Karakin map will be even more popular. It has excellent terrain which means players will engage in shootouts with a lot of cover.

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map launched on Test Server

Karakin map: All you need to know

– First and foremost, players on the map seem to spread out to find loot, and the loot is sufficient. Jump and glide to destination quickly since you will lose height fast. It has been noticed that the edge of the map seems to offer slightly more loot than the center.

– It is a very small map, and you should not expect to be able to loot long without encountering enemies. You may feel like you’ve landed in a compound without anyone on it, but people will find you and fast. And as always the bigger compounds tend to attract more players.

– Like all other maps the ARs are the best weapons on the map. But we also noticed that the new Win94 with the fixed scope is a very effective weapon on Karakin. Try and go for an AR and DMR combo for the most time. There are snipers as well and they are very effective on the map.

– Karakin comes with a lot of places that can only be accessed by blowing up a wall or floor with a new Sticky Bomb. These places provide excellent loot. These places are found inside the domes in the map, and there are certain buildings that are walled up as well. The domes lead underground which usually have multiple exits, so be careful of meeting enemies there.

– Speaking of the Sticky Bomb, this is the new throwable that has replaced grenades on Karakin. These are abundantly available and can be thrown like grenades. It has a small timer after which the phone on it rings with an 8-bit tone and explodes. Use these well.

– Scopes are not abundantly available and the most common one is the 2x. It might seem hard to believe, but it is actually possible to take most fights with a 2x scope. A 3x and a 4x scope is a luxury on the map, hence you should feel lucky if you found one.

PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

– Be sure to loot up whenever you get the chance, since this map is about constant fights. And there will be times when four members of a team will be fighting four different teams.

– Last but not least, there are no vehicles on the map, because it is rather small and you can easily reach one place from the other. Which also means that you can’t create artificial cover with vehicles.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 9:52 AM IST

