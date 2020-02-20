comscore Here's how PUBG Mobile looks on the Huawei Mate X
Here's how PUBG Mobile looks on the Huawei Mate X

The video was shared on Reddit and shows how the person playing PUBG Mobile on the Huawei Mate X opens up the fold of the display.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 10:27 AM IST
Huawei Mate X PUBG Mobile

We have all be thinking and looking to see the popular battle royale game PUBG on one of the foldable display phones. And we now have a video of PUBG Mobile being played on the Huawei Mate X. Chinese smartphone maker Huawei came up with this reverse folding smartphone last year. The video was shared on Reddit and shows how the person playing the game opens up the fold of the display.

What opening up the fold of the Huawei Mate X really does is that is extends the view that the player was getting. And now the player views the game in a square form factor. Which means that they can see much more of the view above them. What this essentially helps with is when a player is taking a close range fight in an urban area. If someone were to peek at the player from the window of a building in front of them, this extended display will easily show them. It’s also quite surprising to see that the game automatically adapts to the extended display without any message or prompts, or having to restart it for that matter.

PUBG on the MateX from r/PUBGMobile

Huawei Mate X specifications and features

The Huawei Mate X comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display on the front, and a 6.38-inch screen at the back. When unfolded, you get an 8-inch screen offering a tablet-like experience. The smartphone packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS. Just like the Mate 30-series smartphones, there is a possibility where the Mate X may not come with support for Google apps.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

To keep things ticking is a 4,500mAh battery with Huawei’s SuperCharge feature. In the photography department, you will get a triple camera setup on the Huawei Mate X. This includes a 40-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel secondary lens and an 8-megapixel third lens. The smartphone will likely be powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC with Balong 5000 5G chipset. Connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port are likely to be in tow.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 10:27 AM IST

