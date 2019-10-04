Here's how to enable cross-platform play on PUBG

The newest update to come to PUBG is great news for console players where they get cross-platform play. The new PUBG console update 4.3 is out and it brings the much awaited cross-platform play for all console gamers. Players can now be matched with players from the other console platform. But the feature to allow players to party up with players from different platform is currently not supported. Player have to turn on this setting. The other big addition this time around is Survival Mastery and the DBS Shotgun, which is the most powerful shotgun in the game.

Steps to turn on cross-platform play on PUBG

– To start off players need to launch the game on their platform.

– Once the game loads go to the settings tab.

– In the Settings, go to the Gameplay tab.

– Here a new option has been added for Cross Platform Play, select ‘On’ here

Note: Xbox One players will be redirected to Live Account Settings where they need to select ‘You can play with people outside Xbox Live’ to allow.

Enabling Cross Platform Play on #PUBG Console is easy! Follow these steps to take on challengers from both @Playstation and @Xbox!

Patch Notes: https://t.co/rvJ2abXrY0 pic.twitter.com/yjT79gmAte — PUBG (@PUBG) October 3, 2019

PUBG Update 4.3: Details

New feature: Survival Mastery

Survival Mastery is a progression feature designed as a companion system to Weapon Mastery. It is the new big addition besides cross-platform play. Where Weapon Mastery is all about the proficiency in combat, Survival Mastery focuses on the story as a player. In other words, the goal with this system is to help players recognize their own abilities and reward their success after each match. They get to decide what kind of player they’re going to be. The first thing players will notice in this system is the Survivor Level. Surviving bluezone phases, performing key actions and just staying alive all play a role in how much XP players will earn towards their next Level. The better they perform, the faster they’ll progress. Just like Weapon Mastery, all progress related to Survivor Mastery can be found in the Mastery menu under its own tab.

PUBG ID

This is a new way for players to express themselves and their achievements. All the rewards players unlock in Survival Mastery open up new options for customizing their PUBG ID.

New weapon: DBS Shotgun

The DBS is a double barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun that can only be initially obtained from Care Packages. DBS comes with two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds. The combined firing mechanics means that the DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span. Upper rail of the gun allows a Holographic, Red Dot Sight, and 2x to 6x Scopes. Maximum effective range to deal damage with the DBS is 100m. This is definitely going to be the most deadly shotgun in the game.

Besides these there are other weapon balances and gameplay changes that include lowered sound for the Red Zone and footsteps volume. Check out all the changes in the PUBG console update 4.3 besides cross-platform play in the patch notes here.