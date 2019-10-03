comscore Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile
Here's how to link your Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile

Unlike PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile only has two options for users wanting to log in.

  Published: October 3, 2019 1:24 PM IST
The newest mobile battle royale game in town is Call of Duty: Mobile, which released a couple of days back. And unlike PUBG MobileCall of Duty: Mobile only has two options for users wanting to log in. And those are either log in using your Facebook account or logging in as a guest. But like PUBG Mobile which is the other game by developer Tencent Games, the guest option may soon be removed. Which means it’s always a good option to use Facebook to log into the game in the first place.

How to link you Facebook account to Call of Duty: Mobile

– Launch Call of Duty: Mobile and wait for the login screen to appear.

– Select Facebook, this should prompt the Facebook login page

– Enter your Facebook account email ID and Facebook password here and log in.

– Next you’ll be asked if Call of Duty: Mobile has the permission to access your Facebook details, select positive here. This will not let the app post things on your Facebook profile.

Call of Duty: Mobile was teased in its beta form on certain smartphones earlier this year. And those that got their hands on it praised the game quite a bit. It the had a soft launch in Canada and Australia and is now available all over the world. The new game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It weighs 1.1GB which will be downloaded at once and none of it after launching the game for the first time. Players can log in using their Facebook accounts.

Call of Duty: Mobile Review: Finally a true contender to PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Review: Finally a true contender to PUBG Mobile

The game has a detailed walk-through in the beginning to familiarize players with the interface and the controls. The devs took their time launching the game in order to provide a refined and tested final version of the game. They reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile is an FPS and free to play. Players can customize their characters with clothing and set up their gear for battle. Players cannot play the battle-royale mode from the beginning, and have to reach at least profile level 7 before they are granted access to the mode.

  Published Date: October 3, 2019 1:24 PM IST

