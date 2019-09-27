comscore How to play PUBG Mobile at 120FPS on the new Asus ROG Phone 2
Here's how to play PUBG Mobile at 120FPS on the new Asus ROG Phone 2

Note: PUBG Mobile does not support 120FPS as of now, hence we will be using the Chinese version of PUBG, Game for Peace.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 10:21 AM IST
PUBG Mobile

The most popular game on smartphones right now, PUBG Mobile does have its own restrictions. And one of the biggest restrictions right now is that it does not support more that 60FPS at the moment. And with smartphones like the Nubia Red Magic 3, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and Asus ROG Phone 2 all sporting higher refresh rate displays, things seems a little redundant. But there is a solution for this situation for people using these smartphone who want to utilize that high refresh rate display in the game.

And the solution is to play the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile which is called Game for Peace. Unlike PUBG Mobile, the Chinese version of the game supports up to 120 FPS. This makes it the perfect game to run on the new Asus ROG Phone 2 which has a 120Hz display. But  Tencent Games has promised support for 120FPS on PUBG Mobile itself soon, which means this is for the mean time. So without any further ado, let’s explain how to play this game on your Android smartphone.

How to play Game for Peace (Chinese PUBG Mobile) on your Asus ROG Phone 2

– To begin, we need to download an app called Tap, which will allow us to download the Game for Peace, as it is not available on the Google Play Store. It can be downloaded from here.

– Once the app is downloaded, launch it and search for ‘Game for Peace’ and install it.

– Now that you have installed the game, you need to be log into it which requires you to either install WeChat or QQ. Once this is done, close the game.

– Now we need to get a little handsy with the game files, so go into your Files Manager app and copy the ‘UserCustom.ini’ file from the downloads folder.

– Go to the following file location and paste it ‘Internal Memory > Android > data > com.tencent.tmgp.pubgmhd > files > UE4Game > ShadowTrackerExtra > ShadowTrackerExtra > Saved > Config > Android’. Just replace the file there.

– Once that is done, re-launch the game and go into the settings to enable the higher refresh rate options. Interestingly the 120FPS option will be invisible but selectable.

Features Asus ROG Phone 2
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 13MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 6,000mAh

