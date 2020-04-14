comscore Here's how you can get a Valorant Beta key from Riot Games
News

Here's how you can get a Valorant Beta key from Riot Games

Gaming

Riot Games' upcoming first person shooter Valorant is in its closed beta phase right now, but you can earn a key for the game.

  Published: April 14, 2020 5:42 PM IST
Valorant Closed Beta key

The big name in the gaming world right now is Valorant and gamers are itching to get their hands on a beta key. The upcoming first person shooter from Riot Games is currently in its closed beta phase that is happening now. Riot Games released the game in its closed beta on April 7 in Canada, Europe, Russia, Turkey, and the United States. It has mentioned that the games will be made available soon in the other parts of the world. Also Read - Valorant closed beta date revealed, coming soon to limited regions

“Our plan was to bring the Valorant closed beta to as many players around the world as quickly as possible, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those plans, compromising a wider global rollout. For now, we have to focus on the regions where we feel most ready, with more regions following in the months to come,” Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon stated. Also Read - Riot Games' next project is called Valorant and its an FPS game

As for the people who have access to the game right now, it mainly consists of prominent streamers that Riot Games provided keys to. But this list is growing and Riot Games has implemented an innovative manner to give out more keys. This methos ensures that the game becomes popular and is marketed at the same time.

Valorant closed beta date revealed, coming soon to limited regions

Also Read

Valorant closed beta date revealed, coming soon to limited regions

Here are the steps to get a Valorant Beta Key:

– Start off the process by going to the Riot Games website and sign up for an account or logging into an existing one.

– Once that is done, go to Twitch website and either log in or create a new account.

– Then go to setting and link you Twitch account to the Riot Games account.

– After linking accounts go to the streams under the ‘Valorant’ tab and watch for at least two hours.

Note: The stream should mention if it has drops enabled. Watching for two hours is a minimum to qualify for a key drop, but the longer you watch the better your chances of getting a drop. Right now all Valorant streams are filled with people, hence the drop rates may be low. Even if you’re from a region that does not have the game yet, it could not hurt to have a beta key ready for the launch.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 14, 2020 5:42 PM IST

