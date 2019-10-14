comscore Here's today's PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters
Here's today's PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters

It seems PUBG Mobile devs are taking some serious steps to curb the problem of cheaters and hackers.

  Published: October 14, 2019 10:06 AM IST
There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters that Tencent Games shared for October 10. The devs have shared strong words concerning cheaters and hackers and what they think of them in the post. Hacker and cheaters use software that is made for the purpose. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats with different effects. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The devs announced the new list in a tweet that reads, “Here’s our latest roundup of hackers and cheaters we’ve banned in the last 24 hours! We’re fully committed to providing a fair battlefield for all PUBGM players. Check back tomorrow for more!” Tencent Games is pushing these lists as a deterrent for those that do want to hack. It seems Tencent Games will introduce new anti-cheating measures soon. As of now the blog mentions that it will continue with its 10-year ban policy for cheaters.

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 patch notes leaked, beta version out

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 patch notes leaked, beta version out

PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

The PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for the PC emulator and Mobile can be seen here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one. PUBG Devs in a video had announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

