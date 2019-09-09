Here's what the 'X' button on the PlayStation controller is really called

There is a very old debate about what the ‘X’ button on the Sony PlayStation controller is called. And now it seems we finally have some official word into what they are really called. As usual there was a raging debate ongoing on Twitter when the official PlayStation UK account decided to weigh in. And they quietly defined what were have been discussing for so long. According to the tweet, the buttons are called, ‘Triangle’, ‘Circle’, ‘Cross’ and ‘Square’. These are named after the shapes and not letters. To kind of reinforce the logic it even wrote, “If Cross is called X (it’s not), then what are you calling Circle?”

But then again, you can always call it what you want, not that Sony will come into your home to stop you. After this declaration many decided to go by it while others didn’t. This again is personal choice. At the end of the day, no matter what you call the buttons, its going to do the same thing.

Speaking of the PlayStation, Sony revealed some details about what we can expect from the next generation of console which we expect to be named PlayStation 5. These details were revealed in an exclusive interview between Wired and Mark Cerny, the lead architect at PS5 project. The report confirmed that we will not see the new console arrive in 2019.

And now an extensive leak from 4chan user NeoGAF confirms Sony’s plans for its next big event. Sony is expected to reveal the next generation PlayStation 5 at this event. It is dubbed PlayStation Meeting 2020 on February 12 in 2020. This piece of information was apparently extracted from an email sent by the senior marketing manager at PlayStation. It also mentions that third-party publishers like Activision, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and EA will be present. We can assume that their presence will be to showcase their titles for the upcoming console.