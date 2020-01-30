comscore Here's when we might actually get GTA 6 | BGR India
  Here's when we might actually get GTA 6 according to an ex-Rockstar employee
Here's when we might actually get GTA 6 according to an ex-Rockstar employee

According to a Daily Star report, equity research firm Jeffries spoke to Lowenstein who said that GTA 6 is definitely in the works.

GTA V screen

One games that seems to have a huge number of people waiting for it is GTA 6. But Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about when we will actually see the game. There have been numerous rumors about when we can actually see the game. But now we have another one which seems more credible than before. This time around, an ex-Rockstar employee by the name of Darion Lowenstein seems to have something to say on the matter.

According to a Daily Star report, equity research firm Jeffries spoke to Lowenstein who said that game is definitely in the works. But the not so happy news is that it is not due anytime soon. From what he had to say, we should not expect the game anytime before later 2021.

“As a former Rockstar employee, Darion noted that the Houser brothers place all their emphasis on game quality rather than hitting a deadline,” said a Jeffries press release. “His absolute best-case-scenario for a game release is Holiday 2021, though he does not expect an announcement / trailer anytime soon.”

Rockstar Games may announce Grand Theft Auto 6 soon

Rockstar Games may announce Grand Theft Auto 6 soon

GTA 6: Previous rumors

Grand Theft Auto  rumors have flying thick for a while now. And one of the last rumors said that GTA 6 is called project Americas by Rockstar Games. And now fresh rumors have begun circulating again with Rockstar North offices taking down the Red Dead Redemption 2 banner. The Rockstar North offices had those banners put up since the reveal of Red Dead Redemption 2. And before that it was the GTA V banners that adorned the place. This has given rise to speculations that Grand Theft Auto 6 or one of the bigger Rockstar games is coming soon.

Apparently the upcoming game will come with four main characters. And players will have to work their way up the drug cartel in a split storyline. This new information comes from a Reddit user by the name of JackOLantern1982. The user has posted a detailed list of the possible things that are coming to the game. This post has now been deleted by the user but we have the whole list of the things posted by the user here.

