Here's why Shroud prefers PUBG over Apex Legends

One of the most popular streamers right now is Shroud, even though he left streaming platform Twitch. He is now with Mixer by Microsoft, but his viewers for the stream has declined in terms of numbers. But that does not mean that his skills have rusted. Last year, when Apex Legends launched, top streamers were payed a lot of money to play the game. But ultimately other and Shroud are back to what they like.

Recently in a stream Shroud happened to mention which he prefers playing among PUBG and Apex Legends. “Probably PUBG,” he said. “PUBG has a way more rewarding and satisfying feeling than this game [Apex Legends]. In this game, you don’t really appreciate anything that just happened,” he explained. “It’s really hard to put a number on it too because there are no solos in this game right? In PUBG you can play by yourself and that alone is pretty cool.” He explains, “PUBG absolutely gives you a much better feeling of happiness hitting a banger or whatever it may be. Bangers are nice.”

EA pays streamers like Shroud for playing Apex Legends

Battle royale game Apex Legends released without any prior pomp and show on February 4 last year and quickly captured a huge following for itself. And it was after its release that the game generated any hype and fan following, and this was helped by the fact that top streamers took to playing the game on a regular basis over games that they play on a regular basis. Streamers such as Shroud and Ninja even stopped playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite respectively in favor of Apex Legends. This resulted in Apex Legends garnering 10 million users in the first 72 hours of its release.

A report by Reuters claims, the top streamers like Ninja and Shroud were paid huge sums of money by EA to promote Apex Legends. Ninja was apparently paid $1 million, while the amount paid to Shroud has not been revealed. Shroud and Ninja are two of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world with 6 million and 11 million subscribers respectively. This means that they have huge potential as influencers of the gaming world.

But it was not like the streamers were absolutely silent about this, and there were hints of something of the sort happening at the time because the streamers started tweeting with the #ApexPartner and #Ad. But this has still raised a lot of brows and questions in the gaming world and the ethics that popular influencers should and should not abide by. The streamers appeared to be enjoying the game while they were playing, and after the revelation, the ambiguity of whether they were actually doing so or just doing it because they were paid is raised.

Apex Legends has already achieved acquiring a quarter of the players that Fortnite has and that too in just a month. And as for EA, its shares have increased in value by 16 percent since the launch of the game and it is now $4 billion richer than it was before.