Hitman Sniper, the acclaimed mobile title is finally getting a follow-up. While Square Enix announced the follow-up to its shooter game at E3 last year, the developer has now released Hitman Sniper: The Shadows both on Android and iOS platforms. Also Read - Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel’s Avengers on November 30

YouTube influencers have already posted hour-long video clips to provide players with a fair idea of the gameplay. The new game doesn’t feature Agent 47 rather brings six different snipers each with their unique abilities. Each sniper’s weapon and stats can be upgraded with progression giving players to levitate with each individual assassin. PocketGamer points out that it depends on the agents of The Shadows to investigate 47’s disappearance and re-establish global stability. Also Read - Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced: Agent 47 is missing

Not just shooting targets, players can use their rifles to activate traps besides stalking their prey. Players will get the option to try a unique PvP mode and stand a chance to earn rewards, or else they can opt for a full campaign. Also Read - Square Enix announces new Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021: Details here

Simon Doongoor, Senior Producer for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows at Square Enix Montréal citing their vision said: “From the onset, our ambition was to deliver a high production value Hitman Sniper experience on mobile in terms of quality graphics, and gameplay. We wanted this game to be the start of something new rather than a sequel. This vision freed us to move in a different direction, such as introducing The Shadows, and allowed us to create a deeper game experience for players.”

In addition to new agents, players can expect new locations with vantage points giving space for the players to hone their skills and shoot unsuspecting enemies. As the game leans on PvP gameplay, the story mode expands the chance of polishing skills and earning equips. With each level bringing some sort of a puzzle, it requires immense precision to earn points and rewards in the game. Hitman Sniper: The Shadows doesn’t have controller support, although it comes with touch controls which early birds have criticised to be clunky. The game is free to download on App Store and Google Play Store. Have you tried the game yet? Do share your experience in the comments section.