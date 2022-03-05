comscore Hitman Sniper: The Shadows finally out on app stores- Here's what Square Enix brings for the players
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Hitman Sniper: The Shadows finally out on app stores- Here's what Square Enix brings for the players
News

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows finally out on app stores- Here's what Square Enix brings for the players

Gaming

Hitman Sniper's follow-up title doesn't include Agent 47 but rather brings six new agents with unique abilities.

Hitman Sniper The Shadows release Android iOS

Hitman Sniper, the acclaimed mobile title is finally getting a follow-up. While Square Enix announced the follow-up to its shooter game at E3 last year, the developer has now released Hitman Sniper: The Shadows both on Android and iOS platforms. Also Read - Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel’s Avengers on November 30

YouTube influencers have already posted hour-long video clips to provide players with a fair idea of the gameplay. The new game doesn’t feature Agent 47 rather brings six different snipers each with their unique abilities. Each sniper’s weapon and stats can be upgraded with progression giving players to levitate with each individual assassin. PocketGamer points out that it depends on the agents of The Shadows to investigate 47’s disappearance and re-establish global stability. Also Read - Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced: Agent 47 is missing

Not just shooting targets, players can use their rifles to activate traps besides stalking their prey. Players will get the option to try a unique PvP mode and stand a chance to earn rewards, or else they can opt for a full campaign. Also Read - Square Enix announces new Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021: Details here

Simon Doongoor, Senior Producer for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows at Square Enix Montréal citing their vision said: “From the onset, our ambition was to deliver a high production value Hitman Sniper experience on mobile in terms of quality graphics, and gameplay. We wanted this game to be the start of something new rather than a sequel. This vision freed us to move in a different direction, such as introducing The Shadows, and allowed us to create a deeper game experience for players.”

In addition to new agents, players can expect new locations with vantage points giving space for the players to hone their skills and shoot unsuspecting enemies. As the game leans on PvP gameplay, the story mode expands the chance of polishing skills and earning equips. With each level bringing some sort of a puzzle, it requires immense precision to earn points and rewards in the game. Hitman Sniper: The Shadows doesn’t have controller support, although it comes with touch controls which early birds have criticised to be clunky. The game is free to download on App Store and Google Play Store. Have you tried the game yet? Do share your experience in the comments section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 5, 2022 1:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows freemium game finally out on app stores
Gaming
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows freemium game finally out on app stores
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more

WhatsApp working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list

Apps

WhatsApp working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list

Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab

Apps

Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

News

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine conflict

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple s Spring event next week? Here s everything we know

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows freemium game finally out on app stores

Gaming

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows freemium game finally out on app stores
Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel s Avengers on November 30

Gaming

Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel s Avengers on November 30
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced

Gaming

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game announced
Square Enix announces new Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021

Gaming

Square Enix announces new Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021
E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

Gaming

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

हिंदी समाचार

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows हुआ लॉन्च, इस मोबाइल शूटिंग गेम में स्ट्रैटेजी का है बड़ा रोल

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगा Assassin’s Creed वाला Hunter’s Blade और स्पेशल इमोट? जानें तरीका

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगा Assassin’s Creed वाला Senu पेट? यहां जानें तरीका

भारत में 7 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा Realme C35, मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा

10 मार्च को रियलमी पेश करेगी नए स्मार्टफोन, देखें डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

News

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more

Features

Best 5 Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Oppo Reno 7 | Realme 9 Pro+ | Vivo V23 and more
Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini

Features

Apple Spring Event 2022: 5 devices tipped to launch soon | iPhone SE 3 | iPad Air | Mac mini
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

News

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more
Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

News

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai
Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine

News

Apple Maps, Weather app labels Crimea under Ukraine
Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle

Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles
Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

Mobiles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers