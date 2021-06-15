Square Enix at E3 2021 has announced that it is currently working on a mobile game, dubbed Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. The game will serve as a spin-off to Hitman: Sniper, released back in 2015. Square Enix has not shared a release date for the upcoming mobile game, however, it did show off a trailer to start the hype train. Also Read - Square Enix announces new Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021: Details here

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will be a free-to-play game, which is a fresh take on strategy on the part of Square Enix, considering that Hitman: Sniper was released as a paid app.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will not follow Agent 47, but instead will follow the story of five new characters who are part of The Shadows. The new characters will include Stone, Knight, Kolzak, Soji and Kiya. All of these operatives carrying forward Initiative 426 will have unique special skills and weapons. They will also have individual backstories and different play styles.

The trailer does not reveal much about the game instead it just is a short clip listing Body Disposal, Lure Strategy, and Accidental Kills and more.

The game will be made available for both Android and iOS devices later this year. Square Enix has not revealed the exact date for the release. The game from its trailer feels similar to Hitman: Sniper, where the players are required to control a sniper from a distance and have them eliminate targets in creative ways.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will also come with a multiplayer mode where players will compete against each other online.