Avalanche Software’s prequel to Harry Potter saga, Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed again. The gaming studio via an update on the game’s social media page announced that the Hogwarts Legacy will now arrive on February 10, 2023. At the time of launch, the game will be available on personal computers, Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S gaming consoles. While the company didn’t announce when the upcoming game will be available on Nintendo Switch, it did say that the Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. Also Read - Hogwarts Legacy gameplay to be showcased at State of Play this week: How to watch

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed. Avalanche Software announced the game towards the end of 2020. At the time, the company had said that the game would be released sometime in 2021. However, Warner Bros pushed back Hogwarts Legacy to 2022. At that time, the company had said that Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on personal computers, Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and the Microsoft Xbox Series gaming consoles in ‘holiday’ 2022. But, now the game has been delayed once again. And while the company has announced the launch date, Switch users will face a further delay in getting access to the game.

Hogwarts Legacy

As far as the game is concerned, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter series. The game is set in the 1800s the player’s character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it,” the company says.

The game includes new professors, students, villains, mentors and creatures, and ghosts. It also includes goblins, Hogsmeade, and the Forbidden Forest among other things.