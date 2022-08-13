comscore Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed again
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Hogwarts Legacy Has Been Delayed Again Heres When It Will Launch Now
News

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed again: Here’s when it will launch now

Gaming

Now, the game will arrive on PCs, PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S gaming consoles on February 10, 2023.

Hogwarts

Image: Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software’s prequel to Harry Potter saga, Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed again. The gaming studio via an update on the game’s social media page announced that the Hogwarts Legacy will now arrive on February 10, 2023. At the time of launch, the game will be available on personal computers, Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S gaming consoles. While the company didn’t announce when the upcoming game will be available on Nintendo Switch, it did say that the Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. Also Read - Hogwarts Legacy gameplay to be showcased at State of Play this week: How to watch

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed. Avalanche Software announced the game towards the end of 2020. At the time, the company had said that the game would be released sometime in 2021. However, Warner Bros pushed back Hogwarts Legacy to 2022. At that time, the company had said that Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on personal computers, Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One and the Microsoft Xbox Series gaming consoles in ‘holiday’ 2022. But, now the game has been delayed once again. And while the company has announced the launch date, Switch users will face a further delay in getting access to the game.

Hogwarts Legacy

As far as the game is concerned, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter series. The game is set in the 1800s the player’s character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it,” the company says.

The game includes new professors, students, villains, mentors and creatures, and ghosts. It also includes goblins, Hogsmeade, and the Forbidden Forest among other things.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2022 1:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together
News
Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together
Here s how much Samsung Galaxy Bud2 Pro cost in India

Wearables

Here s how much Samsung Galaxy Bud2 Pro cost in India

How to keep a stylish name on Instagram (Font)

How To

How to keep a stylish name on Instagram (Font)

How to cancel Netflix subscription

How To

How to cancel Netflix subscription

Top 5 phones to launch in August

Photo Gallery

Top 5 phones to launch in August

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed again

Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together

Here s how much Samsung Galaxy Bud2 Pro cost in India

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Xiaomi s first humanoid robot can detect human emotions

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a
Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details
Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

Features

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999