As part of celebrating the festival of colours, Niantic has announced a new Pokemon Go Holi event dubbed the ‘Festival of Colours.’ The Pokemon Go Festival of Colours event will kick start on March 28 from 10 AM to 8 PM IST. Also Read - Pokemon GO adds remote raids to encourage playing from home

At the event, Pokemon representing the different colours of the Festival of Colours will appear when using Incense. These include Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon. Also Read - Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Upon completing the time research tasks at the Pokemon Go Festival of Colours players will be rewarded with Poke balls, SunStone, Hyper Potions, Super Incubator. Here’s the entire list of rewards Also Read - Pokemon GO has added more bonuses for everyone at home

Pokemon Go Festival of Colours rewards

Rare items-DragonScale, SunStone, and Sinnoh Stone

Mega energy for seven different Mega Pokemon- Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos.

Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, Premium Battle Pass

Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, and Silver Pinap Berry

On completing the task players will encounter the colourful Sludge Pokemon– Alolan Muk.

Players in India will also get two event boxes via the in-game shop that include a 100 Poke Coin box containing 30 Poke Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries and a free box containing three Incense.

Besides these rewards, Niantic will offer new t-shirt avatar items inspired by the Festival of Colours that will be available for players worldwide. Notably, players can grab these avatar items for free via the in-game shop starting March 26.

There is a bonus challenge as well called India Wayfarer Challenge that will continue till March 26. The challenge requires players to review Indian Wayspot nominations within the country.

To recall, Niantic organised a special 5-day Hoenn event in Japan in January with a free bundle of 3 Remote Raid Passes, a special time-limited Hoenn-themed Collection Challenge, event-exclusive Field Research tasks, Time Research tasks with rewards including- Stardust, 3,000 XP, and a Silver Pinap Berry.