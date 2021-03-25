With the festival of colours just around the corner, developers have brought a bunch of Holi offers on Google Play Store digital platform. From Activision’s popular shooter game Call of Duty: Mobile to the casual game Ludo King, players will find Holi-themed avatars, maps, colour boxes across board. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning new game events, bug fixes and more

Holi offers on mobile games-

Call of Duty: Mobile High-Class Crate

As part of celebrating the occasion, Activision is offering players 30 COD points and one High-Class Crate for Rs 29. It is worth mentioning that the High-Class Crate doesn’t include any new characters or weapon blueprints but contains the usual baggage. The offer can be redeemed via the Big Deal page. The Holi offers on Call of Duty: Mobile will stick till March 29. Also Read - Niantic announces India-exclusive Festival of Colours for Pokemon Go: Here are the details

Pokemon Go Exclusive Holi event

Niantic is also hosting the Festival of Colors in Pokemon Go. The Holi event commencing on March 28, 2021 will include time research tasks, exclusive rewards like Poke balls, SunStone, Hyper Potions, Super Incubator. Pokemon Go will also introduce new t-shirt avatar items inspired by the Festival of Colours for players across the globe. Players can pick these avatar items for free via the in-game shop starting March 26. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 released with new game modes, maps, vehicles: Here's how to download

Garena Free Fire Holi event

Garena Free Fire’s Holi event brings to the table multiple stages from hunting for the Demonee’s hideout, trying personality test, to restoring colour of the Free Fire open world. Players will also get in-game items like custom root card, and new emotes.

MaskGun Holi-themed map

MaskGun multiplayer FPS game gets a new Holi-themed Favela map, new avatar, and weapon skin for the AK-47. There is a new splash screen and King Hill game mode as well. The Holi celebrations on the FPS freemium game will continue till March 30.



Ludo King Holi contest

Ludo King will also host a contest to celebrate Holi next week. Developer Gametion hasn’t shared any specific detail, except for exciting prizes that players will be able to grab by sharing their photos with Ludo King colours. We expect the developer to provide the details about the Holi event by the weekend.