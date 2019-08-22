comscore Honor Gamepad accessory launched at Gamescom 2019
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Honor launches its Gamepad accessory for smartphones at Gamescom 2019
News

Honor launches its Gamepad accessory for smartphones at Gamescom 2019

Gaming

Honor has just launched its latest Gamepad accessory for smartphones. As per the details, this “Snap-on Gamepad” can be attached on the left or right side of your smartphone.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 9:25 AM IST
Honor GamePad

Honor GamePad

Chinese smartphone maker and Huawei sub-brand Honor has just taken to Gamescom 2019 to launch new hardware. According to the announcement, Honor has just launched its latest Gamepad accessory for smartphones. As per the details, this “Snap-on Gamepad” can be attached on the left or right side of your smartphone. The accessory uses USB Type-C to connect to the smartphone in question and it can also charge your smartphone.

Honor Gamepad details

The Gamepad only uses the USB Type-C connection to charge the smartphone during intense gaming sessions. As par the specifications, the Honor Gamepad features a 400mAh battery. In addition to keeping the smartphone charged, the battery also powers all the game controller features. The gamepad can also draw power from the smartphone if it is running out of charge to maintain the controller features. Taking about how it works as a game controller, Gamepad uses Bluetooth connectivity to connect with the smartphone. Honor claims that the Gamepad offers “console-grade gaming” with the help of the physical buttons.

The accessory features a physical joystick along with six action button, four of which are D-pad controls. Beyond the D-pad controls, an extra button below the D-pad and a trigger on the top of the accessory. The company revealed that players can customize the buttons to the games that they are playing at any given moment. To clarify, the Gamepad settings will change depending on the settings done in each individual game.

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

Also Read

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

Honor has not specified any specific requirement for the Gamepad to work and the size appears to be adjustable. This adjustable size indicates that it will be compatible with most smartphones in the market. In addition to this, the company also did not share important details such as pricing or availability. Honor only revealed that Gamepad will be available in “Western Europe this year” as per the XDA Developers report. Beyond that, there are no details regarding the launch or pricing details for the Indian market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 9:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
News
Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

News

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

Gaming

There is no Dreamhack India 2019 being hosted in Hyderabad: DreamHack

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Gaming

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

News

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google
Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it

Gaming

Ubisoft is offering For Honor free until August 29: Here's how to grab it
Honor Gamepad accessory launched at Gamescom 2019

Gaming

Honor Gamepad accessory launched at Gamescom 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL
Huawei Nova 5T to launch on August 25

News

Huawei Nova 5T to launch on August 25

हिंदी समाचार

ZB-Rocker Thunder Plus Reveiw: एक परफेक्ट एंटरटेनमेंट पार्टी स्पीकर

Airtel ने अपने ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान के साथ मिलने वाले एडिशनल डाटा ऑफर में किये बदलाव

BSNL PV-49 प्रीपेड रिचार्ज 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी और 1GB डाटा के साथ लॉन्च

HTC Wildfire X स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

PUBG Mobile India Tour: 25 अगस्त को होंगे Jaipur Finals, घर बैठे ऐसे देखे लाइव इवेंट

News

Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
News
Tata Sky Broadband long term plans offer up to 6 months of extra service for free
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Compared
Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google

News

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally leaked by Google
HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

HTC Wildfire X sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

News

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India