Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top grossing mobile games worldwide for June 2022
News

Honor of Kings to Candy Crush Saga: Here are the top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

Gaming

Genshin Impact from miHoYo was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for June 2022 with $154 million in gross revenue.

PUBG Mobile

Honor of Kings to Candy Crush Saga: Here are the top 5 grossing mobile games worldwide

Honor of Kings from Tencent emerged as the top grossing mobile game worldwide for June 2022 with approximately $238.2 million in player spending. About 95 percent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 2 percent from Taiwan and 1.7 percent from Thailand, reports Sensor Tower. Also Read - PUBG Mobile is hosting its first ever virtual concert with K-pop stars this month

Genshin Impact from miHoYo was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for June 2022 with $154 million in gross revenue, which represented 58.5 percent year-over-year growth from June 2021. About 44 percent of Genshin Impact’s revenue was from China, followed by 25.5 percent from Japan. The next top grossing game was PUBG Mobile from Tencent, followed by Pokémon GO from Niantic and Candy Crush Saga from King. Also Read - Genshin Impact’s big Summer Fantasia update will arrive on July 13: Check details

The global mobile games market generated an estimated $6.4 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in June 2022, marking a decrease of approximately 10 percent year-over-year. The No. 1 market for global revenue in June 2022 was the United States, which generated $1.8 billion, or 28.4 percent of total player spending worldwide. Japan ranked No. 2 for revenue at 19.3 percent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at 18.7 percent. Also Read - As BGMI completes one year in India, players get ready for big 2.1 update

Pokémon GO had its best month of the year so far in June, generating $110.2 million, a rise of approximately 58 percent from May 2022, and 11.8 percent year-over-year. This came as the location-based title celebrated its largest event of the year with the global Pokémon GO Fest, taking place on June 4 to 5, for which players must purchase a ticket in-game to take part in. Player spending in the title surged on June 3 to $7.8 million, while between June 4 to 5, the game accumulated close to $16 million.

Further in-person Pokémon GO Fest events are taking place during July following the easing of social distancing restrictions in many countries around the world. A special one-day finale event will be held on August 27.

  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 12:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 14, 2022 12:46 PM IST

