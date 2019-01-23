comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Honor View20: Fortnite players to get exclusive Honor Guard outfit with 60fps version of the game
News

Honor View20: Fortnite players to get exclusive Honor Guard outfit with 60fps version of the game

Gaming

Honor also claimed that users will get an average of 59.13 fps while playing the game along with just 2.82 percent of the jitter rate.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 9:10 AM IST
Honor View20 HONOR Guard Fortnite

Image credit: Honor Twitter

It looks like Honor, the sub-brand for Huawei has teamed up with Epic Games to launch exclusive content for Fortnite players. In addition to exclusive content for interested buyers, the company also claimed that it is offering improved gaming performance. According to the announcements made at the launch event, the company revealed that it has crafted a 60 fps version of the game for View20 users. The company also claimed that users will get an average of 59.13 fps while playing the game along with just 2.82 percent of the jitter rate. It also claimed that there was only a 0.2 percent chance of any low frame rate while playing the game.

In addition to performance, the company also announced that it is launching a new outfit called the HONOR Guard for Fortnite players. This way, players can brag about the device exclusive outfit and also exhibit that they now own an Honor View20 device. It is worth noting that this is not a new idea as Samsung did somewhat similar by launching device specific outfit for the game during the launch of its Samsung Galaxy Note 9 last year.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Honor made these announcements at the global launch event for its Honor View20. The company had already launched the device in the Chinese market last month on December 26. To recap, the device comes with a 6.4-inch display on the front of the device along with a punch hole camera and FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 1,080×2,310 pixels resolution. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with an Octa-core CPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Honor View20 First Impressions: The fusion of display and camera innovation

Also Read

Honor View20 First Impressions: The fusion of display and camera innovation

The device sports a 48-megapixel camera sensor along with a TOF (Time of Flight) 3D camera sensor on the back and a single 25-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. It comes with Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2 out of the box on the software end. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slot, usual GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB 3.1 Type C port, and even an infrared port. The company has also added a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device while the View20 runs on a 4,000mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
Honor View20

Honor View20
Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core
48MP + TOF sensor
  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 9:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ price and storage options leaked
thumb-img
News
Microsoft Edge for Android updated, brings NewsGuard feature to fight fake news
thumb-img
News
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Motorola Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power, and G7 Play specifications leak out weeks before launch

Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

Social status main driver of Indians to travel: Study

Paytm crosses 100 million travel ticket bookings milestone

Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power, and G7 Play specifications leak out weeks before launch

News

Motorola Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power, and G7 Play specifications leak out weeks before launch
Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

News

Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about
Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch

News

Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch
Samsung announces new ultra-slim 20MP camera sensor for 'punch hole' or 'Infinity-O' displays

News

Samsung announces new ultra-slim 20MP camera sensor for 'punch hole' or 'Infinity-O' displays
Honor View20: Fortnite players to get exclusive Honor Guard outfit with 60fps version of the game

Gaming

Honor View20: Fortnite players to get exclusive Honor Guard outfit with 60fps version of the game

हिंदी समाचार

Honor View20 ग्लोबल मार्केट में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोकस क्यूब, जानें कैसे करता है काम

अब भीम ऐप ऑटोमेटिक आपके सभी बिल का कर देगा पेमेंट, ये चार स्टेप्स आएंगे काम

मोटोरोला Moto G7 सीरीज 7 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, 4 फोन होंगे पेश

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, S10 Lite और S10+ की प्राइस और स्टोरेज ऑप्शन हुई लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Motorola Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power, and G7 Play specifications leak out weeks before launch
News
Motorola Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power, and G7 Play specifications leak out weeks before launch
Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

News

Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about
Social status main driver of Indians to travel: Study

News

Social status main driver of Indians to travel: Study
Paytm crosses 100 million travel ticket bookings milestone

News

Paytm crosses 100 million travel ticket bookings milestone
Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch

News

Samsung trademarks Neuro Game Booster ahead Galaxy S10 launch