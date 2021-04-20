Sony is giving away the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free to PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners as part of its Play at Home 2021 initiative. Also Read - Sony 32W830 Smart Android LED TV launched in India: Price, specifications

The Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for download between April 19 8:00pm PT / April 20 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST and May 14 8:00pm Pacific Time / May 15 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition includes the base game, The Frozen Wilds Expansion, 'The Art of Horizon Dawn' digital art book, a PS4 theme, outfits such as Carja Storm Ranger outfit Carja mighty Bow, Bank Trailblazer outfit Bank Culling Bow and items such as Bank Traveller pack, Carja trader pack, and Nora Keeper pack.

To recall, the Horizon Zero Dawn was launched in 2017 as a PS4 exclusive. The game is based on a post-apocalyptic world, where players have to control a young hunter named Aloy, who is on a journey to discover her past.

The post-apocalyptic world is dominated by machines. “Plus, expand the vibrant, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon Zero Dawn with this stunning new add-on included in the Complete Edition,” Sony said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Guerrilla Games is gearing up to launch the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, which is called the Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 sometime in 2021. According to game director Mathijs de Jonge, the sequel will be more detailed and include a larger map compared to Horizon Zero Dawn.

The company showcased the gameplay footage of Horizon Forbidden West at the PS5 reveal. The game will take forward the tale of Aloy. With this iteration, the developers have added an underwater exploration aspect as well.

Notably, Horizon Forbidden West is a PlayStation exclusive and will only be available for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. More features expected to Horizon Forbidden West include dozens of new machines and new tribes of humans to encounter.