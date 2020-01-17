comscore Horizon Zero Dawn may be coming to PC this year
Horizon Zero Dawn may be coming to PC this year

Horizon Zero Dawn's arrival on PC would be an unprecedented move on the part of Sony.

  • Published: January 17, 2020 2:44 PM IST
Horizon Zero Dawn

The PS4 exclusive game, Horizon Zero Dawn may be coming to PC according to new leaks. According to a report by Kotaku, the game which released as a PS4 exclusive will be making its way to PCs later this year. This is an unprecedented move on the part of Sony and the publisher comments this could be an indication towards a platform agnostic future. This news apparently comes from three different people who are familiar with Sony’s plan. They remain anonymous because they were not authorized to talk to press.

On the part of the company Kotaku reports that it did not immediately respond. Horizon Zero Dawn is an open world game set in post apocalyptic times that was launched in 2017. It was critically acclaimed and developed by Guerrilla Games which is owned by Sony. And after all this time the game might make its way to Steam and Epic Games Store according to the report. This would be the first game that is developed by Sony to make its way to another platform.

Death Stranding which was funded and published by Sony on PS4 last November will be arriving on PC this year. But it developer Kojima Productions is independent hence that does not count. Quantic Dream which is a French Studio, also had a similar arrangement with Sony saw its games Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human release on PC.

Sony unlike other companies has held fast to the rule of not releasing its own games on other platforms since PlayStaion 1 days. This has mainly been because the company has been interested in pushing for the sale of its own hardware. But it seems Sony is finally budging from its strong stance, one example of this is that is finally allowed games get cross-platform play last year.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2020 2:44 PM IST

