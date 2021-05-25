Forza Horizon 5 could be set in Mexico as suggested by previous leaks and now, a new one makes them all believable. This time, it comes from the world of Hot Wheels toys suggesting multiple cars, location, and even the launch date. To skip beating around the bush, it suggests that Forza Horizon 5 could be announced in September and it could indeed be based on a Mexican setting. Also Read - Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map: Did Microsoft tease it in the Xbox Series X trailer in 2020?

The recent leaks come from T-Hinted, a blog on Instagram that keeps as eye on all things Hot Wheels. His latest leaks unearth three Hot Wheels special edition cars wearing Forza Horizon livery. While the livery does not suggest anything with its usual magenta-upon black combo, it is the packaging that does all the talking – a map based on Mexico.

Forza Horizon 5 details leak from Hot Wheels

The pictures of the three special edition Hot Wheels car models wear a uniform packaging design with a desert in the background. You don't need much expertise in Geography to understand that a desert setting hints at Mexico, especially with previous leaks suggesting the same many a time.

Moreover, the toys themselves hint at the special edition cars that we could expect to star in Forza Horizon 5. There’s a dashing Corvette C7.R race car, a 2019 Mercedes Benz AMG A Class, and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. These cars could debut as the star cars for sequel, probably wearing the same livery.

Moving further, the leak mentions that these toys are set to launch in September. This suggests that Turn10 is probably going to unveil the game earlier – probably at the E3 event scheduled next month.

On the other hand, this could just be merchandise accompanying Forza Motorsport’s possible release in the same time period. Turn10 studios is rebooting the franchise after a glorious run of seven installments in the simulation arena.

Prior to this, someone pointed out at the possibility of Microsoft teasing the Meixco-based map in the release trailer of the Xbox Series X console. The trailer showcased a desert setting with Mexican landscape and flora, through which a Koenigsegg Regera speeds down.

The arrival of the Mexico map could be a vast departure from lush green world of the United Kingdom in Forza Horizon 4, a game that continues to enjoy fandom among gamers. Turn10 has kept the game alive since 2018 with frequent updates in form of events, cars and more.