How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Consoles like the Xbox One X have the possibility of connecting a keyboard and mouse to them. And in case Microsoft Xbox One X users were thinking if their controllers can be connected to the PC to play a game they may have on their PC, then the answer is yes. In fact, there are quite a few methods to connect the Xbox One X controller to a PC using Windows 10. These methods include using a cable, using a USB adapter or the in-built Bluetooth of the controller. And we will be talking about all three of these methods and what they would require.

Using a USB cable

Of the three methods of connecting the Xbox One X controller to a PC, this is the simplest, though it involves using the USB charging cable and restricts movement for the user. This method is as simple as just Plug-and-Play and should not present any issues at all for the user.

Using Xbox Wireless or a wireless adapter

This method requires the PC to either have the Xbox Wireless function or the user to have an Xbox Wireless Adapter which can be bought from a store. The steps are as follows.

– On the PC, go to Settings > Devices

– Choose Add Bluetooth or other device

– Select Everything else

– Select Xbox Wireless Controller

– Click Done

Using Bluetooth

Not all Xbox One controllers have the option of Bluetooth, but the ones that do, come with a different shade of plastic that does not cover the round Xbox button and extends to the front panel and the triggers. The PC will need to have the Bluetooth functionality and run Windows 10 Anniversary Update. Here are the steps to connect the controller using Bluetooth.

– Turn on your Xbox Wireless Controller by pressing the Xbox button.

– Press the controller Connect button for three seconds and release.

– On your PC, select Start, then Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices.

– Turn on Bluetooth so your PC can discover Bluetooth devices.

– Select Xbox Wireless Controller > Pair.