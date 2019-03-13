comscore
News

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Gaming

Just like how keyboards and mouse can be connected to an Xbox, an Xbox controller can be connected to a PC as well.

Xbox One X 5

Consoles like the Xbox One X have the possibility of connecting a keyboard and mouse to them. And in case Microsoft Xbox One X users were thinking if their controllers can be connected to the PC to play a game they may have on their PC, then the answer is yes. In fact, there are quite a few methods to connect the Xbox One X controller to a PC using Windows 10. These methods include using a cable, using a USB adapter or the in-built Bluetooth of the controller. And we will be talking about all three of these methods and what they would require.

Using a USB cable

Of the three methods of connecting the Xbox One X controller to a PC, this is the simplest, though it involves using the USB charging cable and restricts movement for the user. This method is as simple as just Plug-and-Play and should not present any issues at all for the user.

Using Xbox Wireless or a wireless adapter

This method requires the PC to either have the Xbox Wireless function or the user to have an Xbox Wireless Adapter which can be bought from a store. The steps are as follows.

– On the PC, go to Settings > Devices
– Choose Add Bluetooth or other device
– Select Everything else
– Select Xbox Wireless Controller
– Click Done

Microsoft Xbox One X Review: Full of power but few things to lift

Also Read

Microsoft Xbox One X Review: Full of power but few things to lift

Using Bluetooth

Not all Xbox One controllers have the option of Bluetooth, but the ones that do, come with a different shade of plastic that does not cover the round Xbox button and extends to the front panel and the triggers. The PC will need to have the Bluetooth functionality and run Windows 10 Anniversary Update. Here are the steps to connect the controller using Bluetooth.

– Turn on your Xbox Wireless Controller by pressing the Xbox button.
– Press the controller Connect button for three seconds and release.
– On your PC, select Start, then Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices.
– Turn on Bluetooth so your PC can discover Bluetooth devices.
– Select Xbox Wireless Controller > Pair.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 6:26 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling
News
Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling
How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Gaming

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

News

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

News

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

Apex Legends to reveal battle pass soon, 8 new characters reportedly in the pipeline

Gaming

Apex Legends to reveal battle pass soon, 8 new characters reportedly in the pipeline

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Gaming

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC
Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch

News

Microsoft app lets users explore photos by touch
Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode

Gaming

Fortnite has made cross play between Xbox and PS4 default for the battle-royale mode
Microsoft Windows 10 can now uninstall problematic updates on its own

News

Microsoft Windows 10 can now uninstall problematic updates on its own
Microsoft releases refreshed 'Skype for Web' on Chrome, Edge browsers

News

Microsoft releases refreshed 'Skype for Web' on Chrome, Edge browsers

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Huawei P30 Pro की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी खूबियां

Poco Days सेल: शाओमी Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3,500 रुपये की बंपर डिस्काउंट

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किया लॉन्गटर्म वाला Flexi Annual plan, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

एयरटेल ने अपने 4G Hotspot प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब 399 रुपये से होती है शुरुआत

गूगल ने बंद किया मैसेंजिंग ऐप Allo, ऐसे डाउनलोड करें अपनी चैट, फोटो और वीडियो

News

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling
News
Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling
Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

News

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility
Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

News

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices
SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

News

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message
Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

News

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart