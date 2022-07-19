comscore How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store: Check benefits
News

How to download BGMI without Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Gaming

BGMI creator Krafton claims that the game is now not only easier to download but also much lighter

BGMI

(Image: YouTube/ BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the successor to PUBG Mobile in India and it was launched last year in July. The multiplayer game was listed on both Google Play Store and Apple Play Store. However, there was no other way to download the game without either of these options. Now, BGMI has introduced a third way to download it. Also Read - iPhone 13 is now effectively available at Rs. 65,900

BGMI recently introduced a new way in which the players can now also download the game from the BGMI website itself. With the latest update, users can click the APK download button on the website to directly install the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Showdown to begin on July 21: All you need to know

BGMI creator Krafton claims that the game is now not only easier to download but also much lighter. While the download size on the Play Store is around 860 MB, the file size of the build on the website is 600 MB. This might help reduce the overall space occupied by the game. Also Read - Fake loan apps are targeting smartphone users in India: How to protect yourself

What if you already have a version of BGMI downloaded on the phone? Those playing the previous version, they can install the latest version over the existing game, and the data will automatically be updated to the latest version.

Here are the steps to download the APK File:

-Click on the ‘Download BGMI APK file from the website
-Click on install and open it
-Now the OBB file will be downloaded
-After completing the update, restart your game

Note: Krafton and BGMI are prominent names but there are some malicious apps that prompt the user to download them outside of the application stores. Google Play Store and Apple App Store have numerous security checks and balances in place in order to keep malware and other such things out of applications.

BGMI recently completed its first year in India. The brand celebrated the anniversary by introducing special events as well as by rolling out a new BGMI V2.1 update.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 7:29 PM IST

