PUBG New State is due to release soon as the pre-registration for the game has already begun on the app stores. Reports speculate that Krafton designed PUBG Mobile sequel could hit the servers by the end of this month. While the BR title’s Indian avatar BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has started pacing up in the gaming community, the developer is now prepping to bring another one on board. Also Read - How to get UC in BGMI at discount in October 2021

With PUBG being banned in India due to data privacy issues, its rival game Free Fire by Garena managed to take the hot seat in a few months. And with the Singaporean developer bringing an enhanced version-the Free Fire Max with better graphics and content, Krafton now seems to have to take a roundabout route to attract players in the country. PUBG New State will be a futuristic version of the legendary BR game that will be set in 2051 and have futuristic weapons, vehicles, and drones to help players survive on the battlefield. Also Read - BGMI 1.6.5 update release date: New modes, features, and more coming

Krafton says that there will be “unique mechanics introduced in PUBG: NEW STATE include dodging, drone calls, and support request, new vehicles only available in PUBG: NEW STATE to quickly move across the 8×8 open world, and an immersive PUBG experience achieved through various objectives in-game that can turn the tide in your favour.” Also Read - BGMI Mega modes announced, Diwali in-game events to begin from October 20: Here are the details

The game will utilize a new Global Illumination Technology to enhance the graphics, visual effects and offer more realistic gunplay which is pre-dominant in the PUBG franchise. While we are yet to get a tentative release date, a few outlets have managed to list out the APK and OBB links to help players try out the new game. Before one proceeds with the links, they should keep in mind that it will work only on Android devices and they should download it with caution as it can result in loss of data. That said, here’s how to download PUBG New State on Android device using APK, OBB link.

How to download PUBG New State APK, OBB link on Android

Step 1: First up open up a browser and then open this link files- APK, OBB to download.

Step 2: Click on the APK link first, and download it which will then install the app. You will have to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources on your Android device before installing it.

Step 3: Next up, go to the folder on your phone storage and navigate for the OBB folder.

Step 4: Paste the OBB file inside a folder called ‘com.pubg.newstate.beta’and in case you can’t find the folder you may have to create one.

Step 5: Once done, you can then start trying the fresh content in the PUBG Mobile sequel.